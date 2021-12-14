Solar Media
News

Adani Green Energy signs 'world's largest green PPA' with SECI

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Policy, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Adani Green Energy signs ‘world’s largest green PPA’ with SECI

News

PV 2030: Scaling up to the challenge

Featured Articles, Features

Manufacturing tax credits for inverters, trackers included in updated Build Back Better draft

News

India adds 11.1GW of solar PV, an increase of 249% on the same period last year

News

Keppel to acquire majority stake in Shell-backed C&I firm Cleantech Solar

News

Australia’s Northern Territory fast tracks US$10bn green hydrogen facility

News

Canadian Premium Sand to build solar glass factory in city of Selkirk

News

Ence selling 373MW of Spanish solar projects to Naturgy

News

PV 2030: The race to the TOPCon

Featured Articles, Features

PV 2030: The solar decade

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features
India has set a solar target of 100GW by the end of 2022 and a renewable target of 500GW by 2030. Image: Adani Group.

Adani Green Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 4,667MW of renewable power in what the company has called the “largest ever green PPA”.

The agreement is part of a manufacturing-linked solar tender of 8GW awarded to Adani Green Energy by SECI in June 2020, which set a record as the world’s largest solar development tender.

So far, Adani Green Energy has signed PPAs with SECI for a total generation capacity of close to 6GW of the 8GW awarded in 2020. It said it expects to close the remaining balance of 2GW in the next two to three months.

“We are pleased to have signed the world’s largest PPA with SECI,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, parent company of Adani Green Energy.

“This is yet another step in our journey to enable India’s dual objective to accelerate India’s renewable energy footprint as well as promote domestic manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme.”

India has set a solar target of 100GW by the end of 2022, but is likely to miss this according to Bridge to India managing director Vinay Rustagi. While solar capacity is currently booming in the country, there are signs of this slowing as higher module and material costs bite.

The country is also aiming to establish a domestic solar manufacturing base to challenge China’s dominance and has implemented incentive schemes and tariffs on imported solar products to support its development. The Adani Group is among 19 firms who have put in bids for setting up solar manufacturing facilities through the incentive scheme.

PV Tech Premium has broken down the key policy mechanisms and support schemes available to solar companies looking to do business in India.

Adani said that his Green Energy company has “committed US$50-$70 billion of investment in the renewables space” and that the latest agreement with SECI “keeps us well on track to our commitment to become the world’s largest renewables player by 2030.”

In January, French energy giant Total agreed to buy a 20% stake in Adani Green Energy.  

The Paris-based company had previously purchased a 50% stake in a joint venture with AGEL that recently increased its operating solar portfolio to 2,353MW. That deal, combined with the latest acquisition, has seen Total invest a total of US$2.5 billion in Adani Green Energy and secure a seat on the firm’s board of directors.

ada, adani, adani green energy, basic customs duty, india, PLI, ppa, production linked incentive, seci, total

