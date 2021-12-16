Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

New EU buildings proposal would accelerate on-site solar installs, trade body says

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

New EU buildings proposal would accelerate on-site solar installs, trade body says

News

India investing three times more in renewables than coal, although support for fossil fuel up 40%, says report

News

Silicon Ranch completes 287MW of solar PV projects to power Meta’s Georgia operations

News

US aerial imaging firm acquires solar data analytics provider AirProbe

News

PV 2030: Charting new routes to market

Featured Articles, Features

Annual EU solar PV deployment reaches new high of 25.9GW

News

US DOE advances Origami Solar to semi-finals of national solar competition due to foldable module frame design

News

EDF Renewables signs PPA to supply French data centres from a 50MW solar PV project

News

Trina Tracker launches Trina Smart Cloud that can ‘lower the LCOE’ for solar PV projects

News

Canadian Solar sells 635MWp PV project in Brazilian state of Minas Gerais

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The EC has proposed that as of 2030 all new buildings should emit no on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels. Image: Edison Energia.

Trade association SolarPower Europe has welcomed a proposal from the European Union’s executive branch that would see all new buildings in the bloc be powered by renewables “as far as possible” and emit no on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels from 2030.

The European Commission (EC) has proposed that the new rules around the energy performance of buildings will align with the European Green Deal as part of a revised Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD).

The updated EPBD would require that in all new buildings, where technically feasible, 100% of on-site energy consumption is covered by renewable energy as of 2030, with an earlier adoption as of 2027 for public buildings. The long-term goal is to decarbonise the EU’s building stock by 2050.

“Overall, today’s proposal for EPBDII is set to mainstream the installation of on-site solar and storage in building renovations, making it that much easier for Europe to benefit from the most low-cost and flexible clean energy source,” said Miguel Herrero, senior policy advisor at SPE.

The updated directive places a much stronger emphasis on the decarbonisation of existing and worst-performing buildings, according to SPE.

The revisions form part of the EC’s ‘Fit for 55’ package, which aims to align the EU’s climate and energy legislation with its ambition of slashing emissions 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, as it looks to reach net zero by 2050.

As part of that package, the EC earlier this year updated its Renewable Energy Directive to increase the overall binding target from 32% to a new level of 40% renewables in the bloc’s energy mix by 2030.

Presenting the EPBD proposal, EC executive vice-president Frans Timmermans said it prioritises the most cost-effective renovations while helping to fight energy poverty. “By targeting the obstacles to renovation and providing financial support for the necessary upfront investment, today’s proposal on the energy performance of buildings aims to boost the rate of energy renovation across the EU,” he said.

The proposal introduces a building ‘renovation passport’ that would provide homeowners with a tool to facilitate planning towards zero emissions.

Another recent policy development from Brussels could see solar modules in the EU become subject to lower value added tax (VAT) rates after the European Council agreed last week to bring the tax’s rules in line with the bloc’s priorities, such as working to fight the climate crisis.

Research published this week by SPE revealed that the EU has deployed record amounts of solar capacity this year, adding 25.9GW.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
EnergyStorageEU, european commission, european green deal, european union, fit for 55, residential, residential storage, rooftop solar, solarpower europe

Read Next

Annual EU solar PV deployment reaches new high of 25.9GW

December 15, 2021
The European Union’s (EU) solar PV sector has navigated a year beset by supply chain disruptions and module prices hikes to post record levels of annual deployment, according to research from SolarPower Europe (SPE).

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

December 14, 2021
German energy supplier MVV Energie AG has acquired all the shares of AVANTAG Energy S.à r.l and its sister company Philipp Rass Energy GmbH for an undisclosed amount

California proposes slashing rooftop solar credits as part of net metering policy overhaul

December 14, 2021
California regulators have proposed a raft of changes to a state solar incentive programme, including reducing the credit homeowners with PV systems would receive for selling excess electricity back to the grid.

India adds 11.1GW of solar PV, an increase of 249% on the same period last year

December 13, 2021
India added around 11.1GW of solar capacity from January to November, which is a 249% jump on installations for the same period last year, bringing its installed renewables capacity to roughly 104GW, according to research by JMK Research

SUSI Partners buys 50% stake in Australian residential solar-storage provider

December 10, 2021
Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners has acquired a 50% interest in Starling Energy Group, an Australian installer of integrated solar PV and energy storage systems for the residential sector.

Solar modules set to benefit from reduced VAT rates in EU

December 8, 2021
Solar modules sold in the European Union (EU) could be subject to lower value added tax (VAT) rates after an agreement was reached this week by finance ministers from across the bloc.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Annual EU solar PV deployment reaches new high of 25.9GW

News

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

News

California proposes slashing rooftop solar credits as part of net metering policy overhaul

News

Adani Green Energy signs ‘world’s largest green PPA’ with SECI

News

Shell acquiring US solar and energy storage developer Savion

News

US on track for record solar additions this year but 2022 forecast lowered

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules in 2022: Top suppliers | Performance levels | Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
December 21, 2021
Free Webinar

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now