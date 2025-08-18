Subscribe To Premium
New Stonepeak Middle East renewables vehicle to be led by ex-Jinko executive

By Will Norman
Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

After the blackout

Tindo launches new Australia-made TOPCon PV modules

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

LONGi unveils new lightweight BC module for rooftop C&I

Maxeon’s module shipments fall by 90% over two years amid border dispute

Australia to develop national solar module reuse and recycling scheme

Australia’s HumeLink opens for renewable power and storage project connections

T1 Energy, Corning sign ‘landmark’ US-made solar poly, wafer, cell supply deal

WahajPeak will be the investor’s first platform dedicated to renewables in the Middle East. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

Investment fund Stonepeak has launched a new Middle Eastern renewables platform headed up by a former executive at Jinko Power.

WahajPeak will be the investor’s first platform dedicated to renewables in the Middle East. Stonepeak said the new venture will invest in utility-scale solar, wind and battery energy storage assets across the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East.

Mothana Qteishat, former vice president at Jinko Power, the development subsidiary of Chinese solar manufacturing giant JinkoSolar, will lead the new company.

The company said “constructive policy tailwinds across the region” influenced its decision to move into the Middle East renewables sector.

Qteishat said: “Governments across the Middle East and North Africa are targeting the deployment of approximately 175GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, creating a rapidly growing need for reliable, utility-scale infrastructure.”

Gulf states, in particular, are playing host to some of the world’s biggest planned PV projects. The Saudi Public Procurement Company (SPPC) recently contracted 12GW of solar capacity from five projects developed by ACWA Power, each with at least 2GW of nameplate capacity.

The broader region has also seen growing activity. French energy major TotalEnergies began construction on a 1GW PV plant in Iraq last month and Qatar energised 875MW of new PV capacity, doubling its operational output.

New York-headquartered Stonepeak announced a US$1 billion partnership with the Arab Energy Fund earlier this year, focused on “businesses in the energy sector” and building “critical infrastructure”.

“With the establishment of WahajPeak, we are furthering our commitment to the region,” said Hajir Naghdy, senior managing director and head of Asia and the Middle East at Stonepeak.

Tindo Topcon module

Tindo launches new Australia-made TOPCon PV modules

August 18, 2025
Australia’s sole PV producer Tindo Solar has launched a new range of n-type TOPCon modules aimed at rooftop applications.
Building of the US Department of the Treasury

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

August 18, 2025
US solar industry representatives have voiced concern at the US Treasury Department’s new “start of construction” rules for large projects.
Maxeon solar panels.

Maxeon’s module shipments fall by 90% over two years amid border dispute

August 18, 2025
Maxeon shipped just 153.2MW of modules in the first half of this year, just 15% of the capacity sold in the first half of 2024.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia to develop national solar module reuse and recycling scheme

August 18, 2025
Australia’s federal, state and territory governments have agreed to develop a national solar module reuse and recycling scheme.
Gentari Renewables owns the Maryvale solar-plus-storage project. Image: Ingeteam.

Gentari breaks ground on 243MWp DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

August 15, 2025
Gentari Renewables has broken ground on its 243MWp Maryvale solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia.
A SolMicroGrid project completed with Chick Fil-A.
Premium

SolMicroGrid launches energy-as-a-service partner program for developers and EPCs

August 14, 2025
SolMicroGrid has launched an Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) partner program for project developers, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

