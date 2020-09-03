Actis turns to WiseEnergy for India solar asset management deal

Image: Sanyam Bagha/Flickr.

Asset management group WiseEnergy has signed a multi-year contract with infrastructure investor Actis for its solar portfolio in India.

Wise will provide comprehensive asset management services for a 550MWp/400MWac portfolio of operational solar assets recently acquired by Acris Long Life Infrastructure Fund.

The portfolio, comprising four assets located in Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, was acquired last month from Acme Solar Holdings.

Rebecca Carter, managing director at WiseEnergy, said the agreement represented a “major milestone” for the company and increased its presence in India.

WiseEnergy is part of the NextEnergy Capital group, which includes solar asset investment vehicles such as NextEnergy Solar Fund.