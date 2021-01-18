European Energy raises earnings forecast after ‘solid’ year of growth
European Energy's 103MW solar farm in southern Italy, which was completed in July. The company said its solar and wind portfolio will exceed 1GW by the end of 2020 Image: European Energy
Renewables developer European Energy has upgraded its results forecast for 2020, setting its predicted EBITDA to €60 million (US$72.4 million).
Chief executive Knud Erik Andersen said the company reported “solid” earnings last year despite supply chain disruption and project delays plaguing the solar industry throughout 2020’s global COVID-19 lockdown, and expected European Energy to “grow considerably in 2021”, raising its EBITDA forecast from the original €52-€58 million (US$62.7-$69.94 million) predicted last year. It has also forecasted pre-tax profits of €37 million ($44.6 million), in line with expectations set out at the start of 2020.
European Energy said it expects to pass the 1GW capacity mark for its solar and wind project portfolio this year, 750MW of which will connect to the grid, and earn pre-tax profits of €50 million (US$60.3 million) by the close of 2021.
Anderson said in April that the developer struggled with “minor interruptions at construction sites in some markets” at the start of the pandemic, but maintained an earnings forecast around €10 million (US$12.6 million) above EBITDA made in 2019. Since then, the company’s electricity sales have rebounded amid a renewed confidence in the renewables sector. European Energy recorded revenue of €40.7 million (US$49.1 million) by the third quarter of 2020, alongside profit before tax of €3.2 million (US$3.9 million) in the third quarter.
The company benefitted from a 73% rise in electricity sales in the first nine months of 2020 compared with the previous year, while electricity sale revenues from solar assets increased “more than tenfold compared to the same period in 2019” the company said in October. Its annual report is due to be released on 28 February.
European Energy completed a 103MW solar farm in southern Italy in June 2020, lauding it as the country’s largest to date, having already secured a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Swiss utility Axpo for 300MW of future projects in the country. Andersen said last summer that the company, which secured €96.5 million (US$113.59 million) in funding for the 103MW solar park from French financial firm Naxis, will invest roughly €800 million (US$964.7 million) over the next 5 years to develop renewable energy projects in Italy.
European Energy has also said it will build a 300MW solar farm in Aabenraa, Denmark, this year, connecting it to the grid by the end of 2021, and has teamed up with North Yorkshire’s Norstar to build 200MW of projects in the UK across 12 solar farms in Yorkshire, the North East and Lincolnshire
Revealing the most bankable and reliable PV module suppliers for utility-scale deployment in the US
Jan 20, 2021 GMT
Virtually all PV modules for large-scale utility-based solar sites are imported to the US, especially from Chinese companies using manufacturing sites across Southeast Asia. This puts extreme pressure on US site developers, EPCs and investors, in understanding fully the differences between the companies offering imported PV modules How credible are the companies supplying the products? What is the financial health of the parent entity? Where is the module produced, and is this undertaken in-house or through third-party OEMs? What is the supply-chain for the module sub-components including wafers and cells? And then, how will the modules perform in the field, and is it possible to gauge reliability levels benchmarked against competitors? This webinar will provide insights from two of the leading experts in PV module manufacturing, supply, performance and reliability: Jenya Meydbray of PV Evolution Labs and Finlay Colville from PV-Tech. The 1-hour session will include presentations from Jenya and Finlay, and then a brand-new supplier scorecard matrix that combines the key outputs from PVEL's Module Reliability Scorecard and PV-Tech's PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings, with specific focus on module supply and use in the US market.
Utility Solar Summit, UK & Ireland
May 26 - May 27, 2021
ONLINE
Looking at the drivers and dynamics of utility scale solar in the UK & Ireland over the next five years. This event will consider the immediate challenges as we enter the build phase in both these markets where we could see as much as 4GW deployed in 2021 alone! What developments will continue the growth of 100MW+ sites and what impact will government policy have on the rate of deployment in both markets?Join leading developers and manufacturers shaping the direction of one of Europe’s most active markets and hear from speakers with a history of influencing innovation and change.
Also read...
-
300MW tidal flat solar project takes shape in China
-
Spain’s Naturgy acquires US developer with 8GW solar project portfolio
-
Solaria secures ten-year PPA with Shell for 300MW Spanish portfolio
-
US ROUND-UP: Invenergy secures construction funds for 1.3GW site, 130MW Strata portfolio funded
-
Total and Hanwha Group division join forces for 1.6GW US solar and storage pipeline
Comments