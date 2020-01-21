GCL-SI investing in 2.5GW integrated shingled PV module project
GCL-SI said that the total investment for the integrated shingled PV module project was RMB 107 million (US$15.5 million). Image: GCL
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member, GCL System Integration Technology (GCL-SI) is set to invest in expanding capacity dedicated to shingling wafer/cell/module technology for larger wafer sizes by 2.5GW.
GCL-SI said that the total investment for the integrated shingled PV module project was RMB 107 million (US$15.5 million). The funds for the project have been secure by a private placement of newly issued shares led by Hefei Dongcheng Industrial Investment Co, an investment arm of the local Hefei government in China.
GCL-SI noted that shingled cell technology was a key enabler of high-efficiency PV modules adopting increasingly larger wafer sizes as sheet resistance is reduced, providing a route to 500Wp plus era for PV modules.
According to test results cited at the Seraphim CNAS laboratory, the attenuation of shingled modules is 1.7% lower than that of conventional modules, noted GCL-SI.
The company plans to focus increasingly on providing high efficiency, differentiated PV modules along the lines of shingled modules with MBB and other technical features.
