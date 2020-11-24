LONGi issues ‘clarification’ on Q CELLS patent dispute

LONGi has insisted there is no current patent infringement lawsuit between it and Hanwha Q CELLS regarding these patents. Image: LONGi

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member LONGi has issued a clarification regarding recent patent invalidation proceedings between it and Hanwha Q CELLS, insisting no legal judgements have been passed.

Last week reports emerged suggesting that Q CELLS had won two separate patent proceedings in China, however LONGi has now disputed these stories.

The cases relate to two specific patents owned by Hanwha, one relating to a method of solar cell manufacturing using a surface-passivating dielectric double layer and another relating to semiconductor apparatus and its method of fabrication, and LONGi said it requested that CNIPA’s Patent Re-examination Board declare those patent rights invalid in proceedings launched this summer.

Earlier this month, the CNIPA published decisions declaring a partial invalidation of those patents, deeming that most of those patent claims had been invalidated or amended by the patentee, in this case Hanwha Q CELLS.

LONGi noted, however, that the CNIPA’s invalidation procedure, rather than constituting a formal lawsuit, serves as an administrative examination to determine whether or not a patent authorised in China complies with patent law requirements. As such, no judgement as to whether a patent has been infringed has taken place.

LONGi further pointed to preliminary proceedings from the European Patent Office, which last month suggested a number of claims on the disputed patents did not fulfil requirements relating to their legal validity.

LONGi insisted there is no present patent infringement litigation or lawsuit between the two companies in China, but said it would continue to file invalidation proecdures against any remaining claims relating to the patents in order to “prevent the potential initiation of unnecessary patent infringement lawsuits”.

“As a leading global renewable energy company, LONGi is committed to the development and application of photovoltaic technologies and has always attached great importance to technological innovation as well as to respecting IPR protection,” LONGi said in a statement.