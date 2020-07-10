Meyer Burger to use former SolarWorld and Q-Cells plants for heterojunction module production
Meyer Burger has acquired for an undisclosed sum from the former SolarWorld facilities in Freiberg, Saxony, which had at least 650MW of module assembly capacity and around 370MW of solar cell capacity. Image: SolarWorld
Meyer Burger has selected former manufacturing plants owned by defunct, SolarWorld and Q-Cells SE in Germany to kick-start its recently announced plans to become a dedicated heterojunction module manufacturer and stop being a supplier of PV manufacturing equipment.
After site analysis and selection, Meyer Burger has acquired for an undisclosed sum from the former SolarWorld facilities in Freiberg, Saxony, which had at least 650MW of module assembly capacity and around 370MW of solar cell capacity. The facilities were also key to in-house wafer production at SolarWorld, having a nameplate capacity of 1GW and around 750MW of silicon ingot nameplate capacity.
However, Meyer Burger plans to initially use the facilities for heterojunction module assembly, including its SmartWire technology. The former SolarWorld module assembly plant was said to have an area of around 19,000 square metres and was chosen for its scale and it highly automated module production lines, which with further advancements had a potential nameplate capacity of 800MW.
The company is acquiring the 14,000 square metre logistics and distribution facilities at the former Solarworld site in Freiberg.
The second site is the former integrated ‘String Ribbon’ silicon PV module facilities of bankrupt Sovello, formerly owned by the original Q-Cells SE in the well known ‘Solar Valley’ region of Bitterfeld-Wolfen (Saxony-Anhalt). Solar Valley was home to a number of former Q-Cells SE subsidiaries including Solibro.
Meyer Burger noted that it would be renting the Sovello facilities for an undisclosed figure. Sovello had several small manufacturing facilities, equating to around 250MW of nameplate capacity.
However, the company noted that the former Sovello facilities covered and area of around 27,000 square metres but additional floor space could be rented for extending the manufacturing footprint, if needed. Meyer Burger plans to install its latest heterojunction solar cell production equipment at these facilities.
“We are looking forward to revitalising two of the most traditional solar locations in Europe and creating new jobs," said Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger. “The fact that we are able to use existing infrastructures and the high level of expertise in the regions is a conscious strategic decision that will enable us to achieve short ramp-up times and high product quality.”
The company reiterated recently announced plans that included the start of production in the first half of 2021 with solar cell and module assembly of 400MW per annum, subject to raising a total of CHF 165 million and gaining approval from creditors of bankrupt Solarworld Industries GmbH.
What is the impact of Tiger PRO modules on the LCOE of utility scale projects?
Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ supplier, JinkoSolar has teamed with experts from TÜV NORD and Soltec to provide as usual a technically driven PV Tech ‘TechTalk’ series webinar to further understand the Tiger PRO modules impact on LCOE metrics. Register free now.
LONGi Solar launches next generation Hi-MO 5 module series
PV Tech is hosting a TechTalk Product Series webinar with LONGi Solar to help PV project developers, asset owners and interested parties become aware of the latest in utility-scale PV panel technology, performance and size that is redefining LCOE metrics.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
REC Group downplays German court ruling in favour of Hanwha Q CELLS
-
Hevel Solar’s CEO Igor Shakhray discusses heterojunction strategy
-
Trina Solar begins module delivery for Germany’s ‘largest’ solar farm
-
Jolywood’s testing lab awarded CTF status by TÜV Nord as it pushes n-type PV module development
-
Meyer Burger to start exclusive heterojunction solar module manufacturing in the first half of 2021
Comments