USDA bars agriPV projects from federal loan programmes

By JP Casey
T1 Energy secures sale of entirety of 2025 module production with new 437MW deal

USDA bars agriPV projects from federal loan programmes

Consortium behind 2GW Saudi PV project reaches financial close 

Silicon Ranch, Central Electric to build 100MW solar project for Meta

Enphase signs US$50 million microinverter ITC safe harbour deal

CHINA ROUND-UP: 60GW racking procurement; Aiko, LONGi shortlisted in offshore PV project; QW Solar offshoot in EPC win

Italy exceeds 40GW cumulative solar PV installations

Econergy starts operations at 87MW Oradea solar project in Romania

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

According to NREL, the US had 10GW of agriPV in operation in 2024. Image: Silicon Ranch.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that new wind and solar projects on agricultural land will not be eligible for its Rural Development Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan Program, as US policy continues to shift against the PV sector.

In addition to the removal of eligibility for the business and industry programme, ground-mount PV systems larger than 50kW, or that “cannot document historical energy usage”, according to USDA, will no longer be eligible for a separate support scheme, the Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program Guaranteed Loan Program (REAP Guaranteed Loan Program).

Under the former programme, renewable project developers could borrow up to US$10 million from the federal government to cover project installation costs. The latter programme allowed energy project developers working on agricultural land to apply for a federal loan covering up to 75% of the total project cost, with a grant available for renewable energy projects of as much as US$1 million.

“Our prime farmland should not be wasted and replaced with green new deal subsidised solar panels,” said secretary of agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, announcing the new policy in reference to the incorrect assumption that solar projects and agricultural land are mutually exclusive.

Figures from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) found that the US has more than 400 sites currently combining solar generation and animal habitats, with a further 200 sites combining solar panels and animal grazing.

“The land that feeds America should never be sacrificed for unreliable green energy experiments subsidized by taxpayer dollars,” added Wisconsin representative Tom Tiffany, whose comments suggest solar installations could cover a significant proportion of agricultural land.

A 2023 guide published on the Department of Energy website states that just 0.3% of US farmland is expected to incorporate solar energy by 2035.

Moreover, a 2024 study published by the USDA forecast that solar would require less than 10% of “previously disturbed” land, comprising developed land, quarries and gravel pits, landfills and other brownfield sites, to meet 2035 and 2050 decarbonisation models.

Elsewhere, in 2023, the European Commission reported that installing solar panels on just 1% of Europe’s agricultural land could add enough new renewable energy capacity to meet the entirety of the continent’s 2030 solar deployment goals.

Figures from NREL show that the US’ installed agrivoltaics (agriPV) capacity has grown considerably, from 4.5GW in 2020 to 10GW in 2024, and the removal of support schemes that lowered the capex hurdle for new agriPV projects is a blow to both the agriPV industry in particular, and US energy security in general.

PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
agriPV, americas, nrel, us, usda

