NTPC issues 1.2GW pan-India solar tender

Credit: NTPC

Indian utility NTPC has issued a tender for 1.2GW of solar capacity to be set up anywhere in India and connected to the insterstate transmission system (ISTS).

The capacity will be awarded through a reverse auction with international competitive bidding.

A pre-bid conference will take place on 6 March and the deadline for bid submissions is 19 March 2020.

A deposit of INR400,000 (~US$5,500) per megawatt will be required.

Back in December, NTPC issued a tender for EPC services for up to 500MW of solar PV capacity in the western state of Maharashtra, as well as a tender for up to 923MW of solar capacity under a programme that focuses on domestically-made PV modules deployed for public sector organisations.