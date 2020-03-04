PODCAST: Coronavirus contingencies, cutting-edge solar tech and BP’s net-zero bid
Image credit: Studio Incendo / Flickr
The latest episode of the Solar Media Podcast sees Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe discuss how the clean energy economy is responding to the coronavirus, while Andy reports from PV Expo in Tokyo, which itself felt the effects of the virus outbreak.
Also up for discussion are the emergence of a “new era” of solar technologies, what BP’s net zero plans might mean for renewables, and how a return to competitive renewables auctions could breathe fresh life into the UK’s solar sector.
The podcast can be streamed below:
Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor's Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;
