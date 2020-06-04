REC Group in ‘Top Performer’ clean sweep of PVEL’s 2020 scorecard with TwinPeak 2 panel

REC Group was one of only four PV module manufacturers to achieve a clean sweep of ‘Top Performer’ status in the four historical panel reliability tests in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’.

REC Group’s TwinPeak 2 mono-PERC solar panel succeeded across Thermal cycling (TH), Damp heat (DH), Dynamic mechanical load (DML) and Potential induced degradation (PID) tests with less than 2% degradation in each testing regime.

According to PV Tech’s analysis of PVEL’s annual scorecard, REC Group was one of just four PV manufacturers to achieve Top Performer status across PVEL’s four historical reliability tests regimes in the 2020 scorecard. This is also REC Group's fifth consecutive year of participating in PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard.

Cemil Seber, vice president product management & global marketing at REC Group said, “Being a ‘Top Performer’ for the fifth year in a row is a clear testament to REC’s outstanding and consistent high quality and reliability. Innovation is in our DNA and we are constantly setting the pace when it comes to powerful solar panels and novel and here-to-stay products with a strong durability. It is one thing to design high efficiency cells or modules on a lab scale, but a totally different one to bring it to mass production.”

The ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ was recently published in partnership with DNV GL and was announced in collaboration with PV Tech, via its TechTalk Webinar Series.