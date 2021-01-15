Discover our upstream and downstream technical journals
Solargiga’s product shipments increase 64.8% to 6,811MW in 2020

Solargiga Energy Holdings has reported a 37% increase in total revenue for 2020. Image: Solargiga

China-based integrated monocrystalline PV manufacturer Solargiga Energy Holdings has reported a 37% increase in total revenue for 2020.

The preliminary unaudited results increased from US$682.8 million in 2019 to US$931.84 million was a new record as the company continued to ramp both monocrystalline wafer and PV module assembly capacity.

Total product shipments had increased from 2,797MW in 2018 to 4,134MW in 2019. However, product shipments increased 64.8% to 6,811.2MW in 2020. 

