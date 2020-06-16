More in News, Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Cell Processing, Modules, Europe

SolarWelt using teamtechnik stringers in new 400MW German assembly plant

A production hall for precision modules at Heckert Solar featuring stringer technology from Teamtechnik. Image: Heckert Solar

New Germany-based PV module manufacturer SolarWelt has signed a volume order with Freiberg-based PV stringer specialist teamtechnik to enable the production of monocrystalline half-cut PERC (166 x 83 mm cells) with 9 busbars into high-efficiency modules at its planned facility in Thuringia.

teamtechnik said that SolarWelt, as sister company to existing module manufacturer Heckert Solar, ordered an unspecified large number of its TT2100 generation plus layup systems to fabricate the high-efficiency modules. 

The Stringer TT2100 was said to have been specially designed for high-precision processing of 9-busbar PERC cells that are soldered via extremely small pads (roughly 1.0 x 0.7mm) on the front and rear of the cells. The challenge was to position nine narrow ribbons accurately onto the small pads at high speed, according to teamtechnik.

Danny Bönisch, project manager for SolarWelt said, “We are familiar with teamtechnik production systems at Heckert Solar and we know that they will enable us even to exceed our own high-quality standards.”

SolarWelt is expected to begin production in the first quarter of 2021 with a production capacity of around 400MWp.

