Sungrow signs 100MW C&I solar distribution deal with DAT in Vietnam

“The 100MW distribution agreement marks the beginning of our partnership with DAT. We’re looking forward to powering more facilities and communities with state-of-the-art PV inverter solutions,” said Dr. Thang Vu, Country Manager of Sungrow Vietnam. Image: Sungrow

Major PV inverter manufacturer Sungrow Power Supply Co has signed a deal with Vietnam-based distributor DAT Technology Co to supply PV inverter solutions for commercial & industrial (C&I) installations across Vietnam.

Sungrow is supplying DAT with inverters in the range of 50kW to 110kW over a 12-month period, representing Sungrow’s first supply agreement with the distributor.

Vietnam has become an important Asian market for Sungrow in recent years, claiming a market share of around 35% in the utility-scale segment and 30% in the Vietnamese rooftop sector.

Sungrow’s PV inverter solutions will be supplied in flexible configurations for different rooftops, and are said to feature multiple MPPTs, offering optimal yields despite diversified orientations or shading issues.

The inverters will also be equipped with a high protection capacity of IP66 and corrosion level of C5. The products can be resilient to hot and humid conditions, typical in the country.