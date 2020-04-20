SunPower idles all solar cell and module assembly plants

SunPower did not say when the manufacturing facilities has been idled and only said that its expected manufacturing operations to “come back online in the coming weeks”. Image: SunPower

High-performance PV manufacturer SunPower has idled all of its manufacturing plants located in the US, Mexico, France, Malaysia and the Philippines to restrict the financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SunPower did not say when the manufacturing facilities had been idled, only stating that its expected manufacturing operations would “come back online in the coming weeks”.

The company did not say whether manufacturing staff would receive pay or whether the company would secure, where possible, government support for the furloughed workers.

SunPower had approximately 5,300 employees allocated to its global manufacturing operations, according to its 2019 annual financial report.

With a major reduction in demand in many residential markets due to lockdowns and other restrictions, SunPower said that its existing inventory levels were enough to meet customer needs, without being specific.

The company also said that an unspecified number of employees would be reduced to a four-day work week, yet customer support and asset services segment workers would not be affected.

SunPower’s executive team have also agreed further reductions in salaries for the time being.

As of December 29, 2019, SunPower had approxiamtely 8,400 full-time employees worldwide, of which about 2,000 each were located in the United States and in the Philippines, around 1,700 were also located in Malaysia, and about 2,500 were located in other countries.