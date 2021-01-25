Tata Power Solar wins order from NTPC to develop 320MW solar park

Image: Tata Power.

Tata Power Solar has secured an order to build a 320MW solar project in India for NTPC’s, the country’s largest power company.

The Tata Power subsidiary has received a letter of award for the park, which is expected to be complete by May 2022. The value of the order is around US$162 million.

As part of the project development, the company will be tasked with land acquisition, engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning. It will also carry out operations and maintenance for three years.

With the latest addition, Tata Power Solar said its order pipeline stands at approximately 4GWp. The company is currently developing a 105MWp floating solar project at an NTPC-owned site in the Indian state of Kerala. Tata Power, meanwhile, won a capacity of 370MW in a recent auction for 1.2GW of solar projects carried out by NTPC.

Gurdeep Singh, managing director of NTPC, recently announced the majority state-owned firm is “surging ahead” to increase its renewables portfolio, as it aims to add more than 5GW of solar capacity in the next two years. He also revealed the company has signed an agreement with the International Solar Alliance to develop solar projects in 47 countries.

NTPC, which is India’s largest thermal power generation company, last month secured 200MW of additional solar capacity, posting a winning bid that set a record for the lowest solar tariff seen in India. Three other firms quoted the INR1.99/kWh (US$0.0269/kWh) amount in the auction for solar parks to be developed in the state of Gujarat.