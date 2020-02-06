Tesla solar roof tile rival heads for Chapter 7 bankruptcy
RGS Energy (Real Goods Solar Inc.), a potential rival to Tesla’s solar tile roof system has recently succumbed to Chapter 7 bankruptcy, having failed to raise further capital on long-standing operating losses. Image: RGS Energy
RGS Energy (Real Goods Solar Inc.), a potential rival to Tesla’s solar tile roof system has recently succumbed to Chapter 7 bankruptcy, having failed to raise further capital on long-standing operating losses.
RGS Energy has attempted to shift away from its loss making residential solar installation business in the US and supply subcontracted solar shingle roof systems to installers, house builders and conventional roofing companies after securing the rights and subsequent UL certification for the former Dow ‘POWERHOUSE’ 3.0 technology in November, 2018.
Despite claiming significant interest in the product, notably from conventional roofing companies, revenue directly from the POWERHOUSE product had amounted to only US$367,000 for the first nine months of 2019, while third quarter 2019 POWERHOUSE sales totalled US$197,000.
The company only had cash of US$0.8 million and working capital of US$0.4 million at the end of September 2019, according to SEC filings.
On January 31, 2020, the company ceased operating and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the State of Colorado. Subsequently, senior executives such as CEO, Dennis Lacey and CFO, Alan Fine had left the company.
Energy Storage Summit USA
Following the successful launch of Energy Storage Summit USA, we are pleased to announce its return for a 2nd year. Renowned for its quality, breadth and expertise, this event features an all-encompassing range of strategic and technical sessions on the adoption and deployment of storage. Key market drivers such as the falling price of lithium-ion batteries, investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, FERC Order 841, government incentives, grid modernization, transition from dependency on the networks to a desire for autonomy and intermittent renewable sources, all add to an exciting time for the Energy Storage value chain.
Also read...
-
US earmarks US$125.5 million of government money for solar R&D
-
Smart factories, repowering and cybersecurity set to define solar 2020s – WoodMac
-
Denmark’s CIP to bankroll Canada’s ‘largest operating solar project’
-
Capital Dynamics signs 100MW PPA with Indiana Municipal Power Agency
-
Amazon, Arlington County to buy power from Dominion Energy’s 120MW PV project in Virginia
Comments