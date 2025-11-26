Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Chinese firms account for nine of the top ten polysilicon manufacturers in 2024

By JP Casey
November 26, 2025
Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Is Europe heading for another PV module oversupply situation?

Guest Blog, Features

SPAIN ROUND-UP: RES inks 300MW O&M deal, Axpo completes 200MW PV facility

News

Vikram Solar starts work at 5GW TOPCon module manufacturing facility in India

News

Chinese firms account for nine of the top ten polysilicon manufacturers in 2024

News

India adds 11GW solar PV in Q3 2025 – IEEFA

News

Philippines awards Acciona Energía 180MW solar project in latest auction

News

PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

News

Plenitude to deploy Swift Solar perovskite modules at pilot US solar project

News

Zelestra signs PPA with Microsoft for 95.7MW Spanish solar portfolio

News

ACME subsidiary signs PPA for 200MW solar-plus-storage project in India

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Tongwei manufacturing facility.
Tongwei had a nameplate polysilicon production capacity of 910,000MT in 2024. Image: Tongwei.

Chinese manufacturers account for nine of the world’s top ten polysilicon producers, led by Tongwei, GCL Technology, Daqo New Energy and Xinte Energy.

This is the key takeaway from ‘Polysilicon Market Outlook 2029’, the latest report published by polysilicon analyst Bernreuter Research. The report notes that little has changed at the top of the global polysilicon production rankings in recent years, with the top four manufacturers accounting for 65% of the market share in 2024, and ranking in the top four each year since 2022.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Tongwei boasts a sizable lead in polysilicon production, as shown in the graph below. In 2024, the company’s polysilicon manufacturing capacity reached 910,000MT, close to double that of the 480,000MT of second-placed GCL. Tongwei’s largest facility, the 345,000MT plant in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, has a larger production capacity than the combined capacity of all other manufactures, save from GCL Technology and Daqo New Energy.

The report also notes that there was just one company from outside China to break into the top ten in 2024, Wacker Chemie. Headquartered in Germany, the chemicals group was the world’s largest polysilicon manufacturer between 2016 and 2019, but fell to fifth place in 2022 and then to eighth in 2024.

Bernreuter said there is a “good chance” it will remain in the top ten through to at least 2027, although this is based on the assumption that the US PV market “recovers from the crackdown of the Trump administration on renewables”, which has been a source of uncertainty for much of the US clean energy sector this year.

The consistently strong production figures from the industry leaders has contributed to a much-discussed oversupply of Chinese polysilicon in recent years; the latest figures from Bernreuter show that two-thirds of the new production capacity built between 2020 and 2024 was built by the 2024 top four manufacturers, which also accumulated two-thirds of “the huge inventories” held by Chinese manufacturers as of the end of the year.

Earlier this year, figures from Bernreuter showed that polysilicon prices had collapsed from a high of US$39/kg in 2022 to less than US$4.50/kg—below the cash cost of most manufacturers—triggering efforts to cut production capacity. However, Johannes Bernreuter, head of Bernreuter Research, said at the time that it is unlikely prices will recover to above US$5/kg by 2027, suggesting that oversupply will continue to present a financial challenge for many industry leaders.

“The Chinese polysilicon industry reached a share of 93.5% in the global output of 2024,” said Bernreuter, who also authored the report published this week. “This dominance is also reflected in the ranking of the world’s largest manufacturers.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Global

9 March 2027
Location To Be Confirmed
PV CellTech Global will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. Join us in Q1 of 2027
More Info
bernreuter research, china, daqo new energy, gcl technology, manufacturing, polysilicon, tongwei, wacker chemie, xinte energy

Read Next

Is Europe heading for another PV module oversupply situation?

November 26, 2025
Module shipment and pricing patterns in Europe bear resemblance to last year’s oversupply, which resulted in substantial losses for many industry players, writes Filip Kierzkowski
A Vikram Solar manufacturing facility.

Vikram Solar starts work at 5GW TOPCon module manufacturing facility in India

November 26, 2025
Indian solar PV manufacturer Vikram Solar has started commercial operations at its 5GW Vallam module manufacturing facility in India.
A solar project in the desert.

Zelestra signs PPA with Microsoft for 95.7MW Spanish solar portfolio

November 25, 2025
Zelestra has signed a PPA with technology giant Microsoft to sell power generated at a 95.7MW solar PV portfolio.
Morocco polysilicon agreement

Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

November 24, 2025
The Moroccan government has announced plans to build a 30,000MT “green polysilicon” production facility, in partnership with Moroccan renewable energy firm GPM Holding.
A render of the Holosolis factory.

Holosolis secures over US$250 million, plans to build French module factory next year

November 18, 2025
Holosolis has secured €220 million (US$255.2 million) to support its construction of a module factory in France with a total capacity of 5GW.
jinkosolar

JinkoSolar module shipments, revenue fall in Q3 2025

November 18, 2025
JinkoSolar shipped just over 20GW of solar PV modules in the third quarter of this year, down sequentially from the previous quarter.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

News

Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

News

Plenitude to deploy Swift Solar perovskite modules at pilot US solar project

News

ACME subsidiary signs PPA for 200MW solar-plus-storage project in India

News

COP30 agrees ‘global mutirão’, but no roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels

News

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA