Trina Solar on path to exceed 2019 financial results
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar reported an 18.66% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2020 compared to the prior year period, setting the company on a path to exceed 2019 financial results in the fourth quarter after several years of annual revenue declines.
Trina Solar reported revenue of almost RMB 20 billion (US$2.96 million) for the first nine months of 2020, 18.66% higher than the prior year period.
Trina Solar reported revenue of almost RMB 20 billion (US$2.96 million) for the first nine months of 2020, 18.66% higher than the prior year period.
The company had noted that expanded capacity and new product introductions, alongside higher international sales, as being behind the revenue increase.
Trina Solar also reported a net profit of RMB831.6 million (US$124.3 million) for the first nine months of 2020, a 118.94% increase over the prior year period.
This was due to higher PV module profit margins in key international markets as sales significantly increased during the reporting period.
How inverters and trackers manage higher power per string and achieve LCOE reduction goals
Nov 17, 2020
In this PV Tech TechTalk webinar, major ‘Solar Module Super League’ supplier Trina Solar is teaming up with experts from leading inverter manufacturer Sungrow and independent energy advisory and certification body DNV GL, to provide a technically driven session to explain in detail how inverter and tracker design is adapting to integrate higher currents to reduce the number of strings required and, in so doing, to allow ongoing CAPEX and LCOE reductions.
SENperc PV - a thin film measurement tool from SENTECH providing superior quality control in PERC, TOPcon, and HJT cell manufacturing
Dec 02, 2020
This PV Tech TechTalk Product Series webinar, in partnership with SENTECH Instruments, will introduce you to the innovative SENperc PV tool. It is designed for quality control in PV cell manufacturing and adds support for leading-edge PERC, TOPcon, and HJT cell processing.
PV Module Reliability & Bankability for Utility Solar Deployment
Nov 12, 2020
The webinar will feature presentations from Cherif Kedir, CEO at RETC and Finlay Colville, head of research at PV-Tech, covering the latest developments related to PV module testing, reliability and bankability. Specific attention will be afforded to RETC's hail durability testing (HDT) process, and PV-Tech's bankability analysis for utility scale deployment in the US today.
PV ModuleTech
Mar 10 - Mar 12, 2021
Penang, Malaysia (also available virtually)
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. This event will be run as a live event in Penang for delegates able to attend and will also welcome virtual delegates via streamed content and online networking.
Also read...
-
Tongwei’s flooded polysilicon plant back in production as company sets record Q3 revenue and profits
-
Solar installs to reach 115GWdc in 2020 as robust recovery continues: WoodMac
-
Jolywood hits record revenue and profits as TOPCon solar modules in volume ramp
-
PV CellTech Talk: PVEL’s Jenya Meydbray discusses why PV technology is key to end-market success
-
PV CellTech Talk: Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger, previews new company strategy and direction
Comments