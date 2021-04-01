Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

NextEnergy claims new UK solar farm record as subsidy-free portfolio completes

By Alice Grundy
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

How solar can bring SMEs into the power purchase agreement fold

Editors' Blog, Features

NextEnergy claims new UK solar farm record as subsidy-free portfolio completes

News

Trina Solar’s module shipments soar to 15,915MW in 2020

News

Biden: Clean energy R&D to play central role in ‘transformational’ investment package

News

Scatec eyes partnerships with Indian PV developers as part of expansion into country

News

NovaSource becomes world’s ‘largest’ O&M business with First Solar acquisition

News

European Energy enters US market with plans for 300MW PV plant in Texas

News

Nextracker lands 125MW tracker supply deal with Solaria

News

VIDEO: Preparing for solar asset management in a merchant era

News

Biden proposes 10-year ITC extension in US$2tn infrastructure investment plan

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The two new sites are located in Wales and England and have a combined capacity of 115MWp. Image: NextEnergy Solar Fund.

Solar investor NextEnergy Capital has energised two new subsidy-free solar farms in the UK, claiming one of these – a 75MWp asset in south Wales – to be the largest constructed PV plant in the country.

Llanwern – which is located in Newport, Wales – takes up c.260 acres spread across three separate parcels of land. Total investment in the asset came to c.£43 million, and it was connected to the local distribution network in March 2021.

It is built in an area of special scientist interest, with a 40-year ecological management plan in place which was agreed in partnership with Natural Resources Wales, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and other stakeholders including Newport Council. This ecological management plan will restore the landscape for the benefit of rare birds, small mammals and invertebrates.

At 75MWp, Llanwern edges just ahead of the Bradenstoke Solar Farm, developed by British Solar Renewables and acquired by Bluefield Solar Income Fund earlier this year, which had previously laid claim to being the largest operational solar site in the UK at 69.8MWp. Both sites will, however, be dwarfed by the Cleve Hill Solar Farm, which could have an operational capacity upwards of 350MWp when complete, having received development consent last year.

The second solar farm to be energised – the 40MWp Strensham asset in Worcestershire – was constructed and energised in seven months. Strensham covers c.141 acres split across two parcels of land, with a total investment of c.£25 million going into the asset.

Both projects were financed by the Santander Group, which provided a non-recourse funding structure. This, NextEnergy said, gave it the flexibility to build additional subsidy-free projects and further proved its ability to manage construction and operations of innovative solar assets on a significant scale.

Indeed, NextEnergy outlined how the energisation of these assets shows its ability to continue to construct high-quality assets during a global pandemic without the need for subsidised funding from the government, with Ross Grier, managing director at NextEnergy Capital Group, praising this as a “great achievement for the team”.

It comes as NextEnergy Solar Fund announced last week it has reached its c.150MWp UK target with the approval of two new subsidy-free solar farms located in Lincolnshire (c.35MWp) and Hampshire (c.50MWp).

Whilst UK-headquartered, NextEnergy has made several moves into international markets. In July it completed its first project acquisition in India with the purchase of a 27.4MWp asset, and in October it made its first play into Portugal’s solar market with the acquisition of a 17.4MWp project set to be commissioned in Q3 2021.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
large scale solar, nextenergy capital, subsidy free, uk solar, wales

Read Next

ReneSola returns to profit despite ‘challenging’ 2020

March 29, 2021
Solar developer ReneSola returned to net profit last year despite struggling with declining revenues throughout 2020.

New floating solar study demonstrates water quality improvements

March 25, 2021
A new study in the UK has found that floating solar installations may help to reduce the impact of climate change on rivers and lakes and help preserve water quality, but more research is needed.

Foresight Solar’s net asset value dips in ‘uniquely challenging’ 2020

March 9, 2021
Green investment group Foresight Solar’s net asset value took a hit last year, driven by declining power price forecasts in some of its key markets.

Grid-enhancing tech could unlock connection queues, doubling renewable capacity – study

February 25, 2021
Technologies to help tackle grid congestion could double the volume of solar and wind deployed by 2025, according to a new study.

Over 400MW awarded in French auction as prices jump 4.7%

February 24, 2021
France’s ninth auction for ground-based solar PV has seen 452MWp awarded, with average prices up 4.7%.

Pathfinder Clean Energy establishes 100MWp Poland pipeline

February 22, 2021
Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE) has created a new solar development and project acquisition business, PACE Poland, targeting an initial 100MWp in the country.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ panel era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021