Powercor gains licence permitting larger solar PV, wind and energy storage projects in Victoria, Australia

By George Heynes
Powercor gains licence permitting larger solar PV, wind and energy storage projects in Victoria, Australia

JA Solar inks 1GW solar PV module deal with Australia’s One Stop Warehouse

PV Price Watch: N-type silicon price on the rise; winning module bids hitting new lows

Origis Energy, TVA sign 200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Mississippi

Qair, Carrefour ink 52MW solar PV PPA in Italy

Enhancing reliability in bifacial PV modules: a novel approach to albedo estimation

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

Macquarie Group to acquire stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for US$1.73 billion

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

Axpo commissions 12.8MW French rooftop solar project, country’s largest

The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

Electricity distribution company Powercor has been granted a new transmission licence to connect large-scale solar PV, wind generation, and battery energy storage, in Victoria, Australia.

The licence, granted by the economic regulator Essential Services Commission, permits Powercor to develop new terminal station infrastructure within its current distribution footprint across western, central, and northern Victoria.

As revealed by the company yesterday (25 September), Powercor said this could include 220kV lines for customer-related projects to enable them to connect to the transmission network easily.

These projects may include large-scale solar and wind generation, battery energy storage, data centres, and commercial and industrial businesses. Additionally, Powercor will own, operate, and maintain any necessary upgrades to the transmission system.

Tim Rourke, CEO of Powercor, said the Essential Services Commission’s decision was a great outcome for Victorians and would significantly benefit renewable energy proponents and large commercial businesses.

“Our entry into the transmission market means more competition, lower prices and better service for customers,” Rourke said.

“Providing quick and easy power connections for major businesses and clean energy projects is critical as Victoria competes nationally and globally to attract investment and jobs. We’ve already received strong interest from major customers, showing that another provider in the market was needed.”

Victoria has witnessed a consistent increase in large-scale solar PV projects in recent months, supported by the ongoing development of six Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) around the state.

Earlier this month, the Victoria government gave the green light for the development of the 450MW Hazelwood Solar Farm. This project also includes plans for a 450MW/1,800MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and is being developed by Manthos Investments, a family-owned business in the Latrobe Valley.

It will be situated in Gippsland, a region identified by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) as a prime location for one of Victoria’s Renewable Energy Zones (REZs).

In August, the Australian government revealed that large-scale solar PV developments had seen a 20-fold increase in the last six years via its Energy Update 2024 report. The report, published by the government’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW), covers data for 2022-23 and states that solar electricity generation grew 21% year-on-year in 2022-23 and is 11 times higher than a decade ago.

Image: Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.

Western Australia launches EOI for major transmission projects to unlock renewable energy

September 18, 2024
The Western Australian government has launched an expressions of interest (EOI) to help fund major transmission projects in the Pilbara region, unlocking capacity to develop large-scale renewable energy generation projects such as solar PV.
A 70MW solar project in New South Wales. Image Nextracker.

South West Renewable Energy Zone in NSW secures four-fold interest from indicative target

September 12, 2024
The first tender for the South West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) Access Rights in New South Wales, Australia, has seen interest from projects amounting to around 15GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage.
The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

450MW solar PV project with 1,800MWh BESS in Victoria, Australia, given green light

September 12, 2024
In Australia, the Victoria government yesterday (11 September) granted the green light for the development of the 450MW Hazelwood Solar Farm, which also includes plans for a 450MW/1,800MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).
Image: OX2.

OX2 sells a further 137MW of solar PV projects in Australia

September 11, 2024
Swedish solar developer OX2 revealed yesterday (10 September) that it has sold two solar PV projects in Australia, totalling 137MWp, to renewable energy developer European Energy.
Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

OX2 sells 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to unnamed bidder

September 9, 2024
Swedish solar developer OX2 on Thursday (5 September) agreed to sell a 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to an undisclosed bidder.
Image: Enphase Energy

Could California’s residential solar fortunes turn despite NEM 3.0?

September 6, 2024
US-based inverter producer Enphase Energy has released a product that it claims can increase access to solar for legacy net energy metering (NEM) customers in California.

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA
