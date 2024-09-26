Powercor gains licence permitting larger solar PV, wind and energy storage projects in Victoria, Australia

As revealed by the company yesterday (25 September), Powercor said this could include 220kV lines for customer-related projects to enable them to connect to the transmission network easily.

These projects may include large-scale solar and wind generation, battery energy storage, data centres, and commercial and industrial businesses. Additionally, Powercor will own, operate, and maintain any necessary upgrades to the transmission system.

Tim Rourke, CEO of Powercor, said the Essential Services Commission’s decision was a great outcome for Victorians and would significantly benefit renewable energy proponents and large commercial businesses.

“Our entry into the transmission market means more competition, lower prices and better service for customers,” Rourke said.

“Providing quick and easy power connections for major businesses and clean energy projects is critical as Victoria competes nationally and globally to attract investment and jobs. We’ve already received strong interest from major customers, showing that another provider in the market was needed.”

Victoria has witnessed a consistent increase in large-scale solar PV projects in recent months, supported by the ongoing development of six Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) around the state.

Earlier this month, the Victoria government gave the green light for the development of the 450MW Hazelwood Solar Farm. This project also includes plans for a 450MW/1,800MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and is being developed by Manthos Investments, a family-owned business in the Latrobe Valley.

It will be situated in Gippsland, a region identified by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) as a prime location for one of Victoria’s Renewable Energy Zones (REZs).

In August, the Australian government revealed that large-scale solar PV developments had seen a 20-fold increase in the last six years via its Energy Update 2024 report. The report, published by the government’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW), covers data for 2022-23 and states that solar electricity generation grew 21% year-on-year in 2022-23 and is 11 times higher than a decade ago.