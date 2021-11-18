Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

NextEnergy Capital reportedly looking to sell Italian solar assets

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

NextEnergy Capital reportedly looking to sell Italian solar assets

News

8minute Solar hires new CFO, tasks him with capitalising on the green transition

News

AtlasInvest backs new platform targeting 2.7GW of renewables in Europe

News

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

News

Prospect14 sells 1GWdc development portfolio of PV, solar-plus-storage in PJM

News

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

News

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

Featured Articles, Features

China sets initial 2022 solar subsidy pot at US$357.2m

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A solar project from NextEnergy Capital in the UK. Image: NextEnergy Capital.

Solar investor and asset manager NextEnergy Capital Group (NEC) is said to be looking to sell a portfolio of solar projects in Italy for more than €400 million (US$453 million), according to Reuters.

Sources told the news agency that NEC has hired banks to help it find a buyer for the 150MW portfolio, which consists of 105 plants across Italy, including in Sicily and Sardinia.

NEC declined to comment when contacted by PV Tech.

Founded in 2007, when it started tapping into feed-in tariffs to deploy solar projects in Italy, NEC has to date invested in more than 240 individual solar plants globally with a combined capacity of over 1GW.

The firm now manages three investment vehicles: two private funds – NextPower II (NPII) and NextPower III ESG (NPIII) – and one listed investment company, NextEnergy Solar Fund.

NPII invests in operating solar plants, focused on Italy, where it owns projects with a total capacity of around 140MW.

The NPIII fund is mainly targeting solar projects in countries such as Italy, the US, Portugal, Spain and Chile. The fund secured additional commitments earlier this year, taking it close to three-quarters of the way to achieving its fundraising target of US$750 million.

As of Q1 2021, Italy’s deployed solar capacity was 21.8GW, according to trade association SolarPower Europe, which said in a recent report that a complicated permitting environment and an unfavourable tender system for solar have kept the country’s PV market from taking off.

Italy’s energy management agency GSE recently launched a new renewables tender that is expected to allocate 3,312MW of solar PV and wind capacity, with the results due to be announced on 28 January 2022.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
investment fund, italy, nextenergy capital, project acquisition

Read Next

AtlasInvest backs new platform targeting 2.7GW of renewables in Europe

November 18, 2021
Investment company AtlasInvest has backed a new renewables development platform that is aiming to deliver 2.7GW of projects across Europe by the end of next year.

Prospect14 sells 1GWdc development portfolio of PV, solar-plus-storage in PJM

November 18, 2021
Renewables developer and investment firm Prospect14 has sold around 1GWdc of solar and solar-plus-storage projects in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Econergy to build and operate Romania’s ‘largest’ solar project

November 9, 2021
Renewables developers Econergy and Nofar Energy have completed the acquisition of a 155MW ready-to-build solar project in Romania from real estate developer Portland Trust.

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

November 1, 2021
Swedish thinfilm solar cell manufacturer Midsummer will receive roughly €38 million (US$44 million) worth of financial incentives to build a 50MW factory in Bari, Italy.

SUSI Partners enters Latin America with 200MW renewables acquisition in Chile

October 27, 2021
Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners is acquiring a portfolio of more than 200MW of distributed solar PV and wind assets in Chile, marking its first investment in Latin America.

NextEra Energy Partners acquires 50% of 2.5GW renewable portfolio

October 25, 2021
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) has agreed to buy a 50% stake in a 2.5GW renewables portfolio and enter into a US$824 million convertible equity portfolio financing that includes the acquired assets

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

News

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Final sale!

Beat the price rise

35% off

View Offer
Valid until 30 November
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes