Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Nextracker launches new single-axis tracker for sloped and uneven terrain

By Jules Scully
Balance of System, New Technology, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Nextracker launches new single-axis tracker for sloped and uneven terrain

News

New York passes 1GW of community solar installations

News

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

News

New developer AMPYR Energy USA targets merchant solar to boost revenue

News

Aker Horizons sells remaining shares in REC Silicon to Hanwha Solutions in ‘major step’ for US solar manufacturing

News

Atlas Renewable Energy switches on 244MWp solar PV project in Chile

News

Technology, manufacturing & profitability in the PV industry

Editors' Blog, Features

Total Eren, Chariot to develop 430MW renewables project for Zambian mine in latest collaboration

News

AGP, Hartree launch US solar joint venture with 5GW development target

News

Heliene, UbiQD to partner on agriPV module development

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 250MW project in California featuring the NX Horizon-XTR tracker. Image: Nextracker.

Nextracker has unveiled a new terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market of solar projects on sites with sloped and uneven land.

The California-headquartered manufacturer said its single-axis NX Horizon-XTR helps developers affordably build on sites that were previously cost-prohibitive.

As it targets solar developers that are increasingly working on projects with hilly terrain, Nextracker said the technology does not require installation along a single plane but can follow natural contours, reducing grading and lowering steel costs as a result.

Having been exclusively available to engineering, procurement and construction firm SOLV Energy – which pushed Nextracker to develop a terrain-following solution more than three years ago – the tracker is now being rolled out globally.

“As the world races to meet clean energy goals, NX Horizon-XTR opens a new frontier for solar developers,” said Nextracker CEO and founder Dan Shugar.

The technology has already been used on more than 3GW of projects.

SOLV Energy VP of engineering Donny Gallagher said the tracker has allowed his company to win more projects by making it more competitive in bids. “NX Horizon-XTR’s ability to follow terrain can significantly reduce earthwork, allowing these otherwise-infeasible sites to become economically and environmentally viable solar projects.”

It was announced last month that Nextracker will be be spun out from parent company Flex after it secured a US$500 million equity sale, valuing the manufacturer at around US$3 billion.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
nextracker, NX Horizon-XTR, product launch, SOLV Energy, tracker, tracker manufacturing

Read Next

Canadian Solar launches new HiKu6 420W rooftop module, confirms April launch of HJT module

March 16, 2022
Canadian Solar has started mass production of a new solar module designed for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop applications with a maximum output of 420W.

FTC Solar on ‘cusp of profitability’ as revenue exceeds expectations, announces acquisition of HX Tracker

March 15, 2022
US-headquartered solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar said it was “on the cusp of profitability” after its revenue for Q4 2021 came in above the high end of its recently downgraded guidance.

Commerce extends review period for Auxin Solar petition despite industry lobbying

March 10, 2022
The US Department of Commerce has given itself more time to review an anti-circumvention petition from Auxin Solar despite warnings from more than 200 companies that proposed tariffs could cause “catastrophic and unnecessary harm” to the country’s PV sector.

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 5 solar module for residential, C&I systems

February 16, 2022
LONGi has expanded its Hi-MO 5 product line with a new solar module designed for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop applications.

Nextracker begins spin-out process after US$500m stock sale

February 3, 2022
Nextracker is to be spun out from parent company Flex after it secured a US$500 million equity sale, valuing the business at around US$3 billion.

Huayu New Energy launches ‘world’s thinnest’ microinverters

January 18, 2022
PV inverter specialist Huayu New Energy has upgraded its portfolio of single-module microinverters, launching them in the Brazilian market this month.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Why has module selection for US solar projects become a risky and complicated affair?

Editors' Blog, Features

Total Eren, Chariot to develop 430MW renewables project for Zambian mine in latest collaboration

News

What you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV

Features, Interviews

India’s solar PLI scheme may be split to boost participation, reports suggest

News

War in Ukraine to ‘turbocharge’ green hydrogen production in a ‘make or break’ decade

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021