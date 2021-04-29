Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Nextracker progresses with planned initial public offering

By Jules Scully
Balance of System, Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Nextracker progresses with planned initial public offering

News

DOE announces US$8.25bn in loans to support grid transmission improvements

News

LONGi: Solar industry must move past size, refocus on efficiency and innovation

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

Engie to develop 2GW renewable energy portfolio in Chile by 2025

News

BayWa r.e. targets faster European shipments with new warehouse in the Netherlands

News

Solar additions drive record low electricity prices in South Australia

News

FTC Solar downgrades listing price ahead of IPO

News

Array Technologies continues momentum with 4GW tracker contract

News

Enphase beats Q1 guidance but semiconductor shortages weigh heavy on forecasts

News

Iberdrola announces latest green hydrogen project with BP and Enagas

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Nextracker’s single-axis NX Horizon tracker. Image: Nextracker.

California-headquartered solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker is moving forward with a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of the company.

The firm, which was acquired by electronics manufacturer Flex for US$330 million in 2015, said it has confidentially filed a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the transaction.

Flex said in a press release that the IPO and its timing “are subject to market and other conditions and the SEC’s review process”.

Flex revealed in its third-quarter results statement in January 2021 that it was actively pursuing alternatives for the Nextracker business, considering options such as a full or partial separation of the unit through an IPO, sale, spin-off or other transaction.

PV Tech has reached out to both Nextracker and Flex for comment on the story, however neither had responded at the time of writing.

Founded in 2013, Nextracker has to date provided 50GW of trackers to solar projects that are operational or under construction. Last month, it secured a deal to provide 125MW of its single-axis NX Horizon trackers to Spanish developer Solaria, adding to another recent deal for what will be Australia’s largest PV project.

The IPO news comes as Nextracker competitor FTC Solar saw its stock begin trading on Nasdaq yesterday (Wednesday), with its shares rising from the initial listing price of US$13 to a high of US$15.28, before closing at US$14.26. FTC Solar, which makes Voyager trackers, previously said it was aiming to raise as much as US$423.6 million from the listing.

Another US tracker manufacturer, Array Technologies, completed its own IPO last year, as the company ramps up efforts to expand its presence internationally. It expects 2021 revenues to be 23% higher year-on-year, reaching as much as US$1,125 million.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
flex, initial public offering, ipo, listing, nextracker, trackers, united states

Read Next

FTC Solar downgrades listing price ahead of IPO

April 28, 2021
FTC Solar has downgraded the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) and will list at a price of US$13 per share, rather than initial target range of US$18 – 20.

Array Technologies continues momentum with 4GW tracker contract

April 28, 2021
Array Technologies has secured a contract for up to 4GW of trackers from specialty contracting company Primoris Services.
PV Tech Premium

How proposed Texas law changes are threatening to ‘undermine the economics of solar projects’

April 27, 2021
The fallout from February’s winter storm in Texas could see new legislation enacted that would shift the cost of ancillary services onto renewable energy projects, potentially derailing solar deployment in a state that is currently on track to surpass California and become the US’ leading PV market. Jules Scully speaks to the market to determine the risk posed to solar as a result.

New York launches fifth annual solicitation for large-scale renewables projects

April 26, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said more than 20 large-scale renewables projects will be under construction in the state this year, as he announced its latest clean energy solicitation.

Biden commits to halving US emissions in week of new climate pledges

April 23, 2021
President Joe Biden has said this is the “decisive decade” for combating climate change, as he unveiled a new goal to at least half US emissions by 2030.

Texas catching up with California’s utility-scale solar capacity

April 22, 2021
One-third of utility-scale solar set to come online in the US in the next two years will be in Texas, as the state catches up with California, according to new figures from the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

News

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

News

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021