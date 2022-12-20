Nextracker to supply trackers to 306MWp solar plant in India

Indian utility NTPC expects the project to be commissioned by October 2023. Image: Nextracker.

US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has signed a master supply agreement with Amara Raja Power Systems to deliver its trackers to a 306MWp PV project from utility NTPC in India.

The project will be built in the solar hotbed state of Rajasthan as a ground-mounted utility-scale plant using bifacial modules and Nextracker’s bifacial trackers.

The first shipments are set to arrive during the first quarter of 2023 with the project expected to be operational by October 2023.

Nextracker has more than 1GW of solar tracker systems in operation across 24 solar PV projects in India, according to Nextracker’s founder and CEO, Dan Shugar.

Dwarakanadha Reddy, business head projects division at Amara Raja Power Systems, said: “We are proud to offer this advanced technology to NTPC, and Nextracker is the right local partner to help us achieve lower levelised cost of energy (LCOE) over the lifetime of the plant due to its bifacial optimised design.”

NTPC has increased its renewable energy investments with a target to reach 60GW of renewables capacity by 2032.

This year Nextracker has been active in increasing its manufacturing capacity in the US as it opened three factories in Pittsburgh, Texas and Arizona, announced in June, April and May, respectively.

The company aims to establish 10GW of annual solar tracker capacity in the US, meanwhile outside the country it has opened a new research and development facility in Brazil.