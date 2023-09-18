Nexun to co-develop 206MW of solar PV in Poland

Under the cooperation agreement signed in Poland, Nexun targets to apply for grid connectivity of 52MW in September 2023 and a further 60MW during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The platform was launched earlier this year by Marguerite, with a €60 million (US$64 million) investment and with Nexun catering towards greenfield solar PV projects in several European countries including Poland, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and Austria.

Other co-development agreements are currently in negotiations in Germany, Spain and Poland, while in France Nexun started the development of several solar PV projects.

Josef Kastner, CEO of Nexun, said: “Poland is an essential market for solar power in the EU, which is why this cooperation is a significant milestone in our solar development activities. Poland, still relying largely on coal for power generation, desperately needs to switch to renewable energies. Our ambition is for Nexun to become one of Poland’s leading developers to transfer power production to sustainable energy.”

Within the next six years, Nexun targets to have a portfolio of more than 2GW of developed and in-development projects.