Nexun to co-develop 206MW of solar PV in Poland

Nexun, a portfolio company of infrastructure investor Marguerite, has signed a co-development agreement with an unnamed Polish developer for 206MW of solar PV.
All 16 projects have secured land leases with half of the pipeline with environmental decisions and zoning in place.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Under the cooperation agreement signed in Poland, Nexun targets to apply for grid connectivity of 52MW in September 2023 and a further 60MW during the fourth quarter of 2023.
The platform was launched earlier this year by Marguerite, with a €60 million (US$64 million) investment and with Nexun catering towards greenfield solar PV projects in several European countries including Poland, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and Austria.
Other co-development agreements are currently in negotiations in Germany, Spain and Poland, while in France Nexun started the development of several solar PV projects.
Josef Kastner, CEO of Nexun, said: “Poland is an essential market for solar power in the EU, which is why this cooperation is a significant milestone in our solar development activities. Poland, still relying largely on coal for power generation, desperately needs to switch to renewable energies. Our ambition is for Nexun to become one of Poland’s leading developers to transfer power production to sustainable energy.”
Within the next six years, Nexun targets to have a portfolio of more than 2GW of developed and in-development projects.
|PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the third edition of Large Scale Solar CEE in Warsaw, Poland 14-15 November 2023. The event will focus on Eastern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Hungary.