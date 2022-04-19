Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

By Jules Scully
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Europe

Latest

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

BlackRock led consortium invests US$525m in Tata Power Renewables to support Indian operations

News

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

News

Strategies for early PV fault detection

Featured Articles, Features

Raptor Maps closes US$22m Series B, funds used for hiring and product development

News

US ROUND-UP: Bridgelink receives US$200m funding for utility PV, Vistra 50MW Texas plant online

News

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

News

Virginia bill opens tax exemption for residential and mixed-use PV systems

News

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

News

NV Energy seeking renewables projects in latest RFP

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
NexWafe currently operates a prototype line in Germany. Image: NexWafe.

Solar wafer producer NexWafe has completed its Series C investment round, with proceeds earmarked for product and technology development on prototype lines in Germany.

Having secured the backing of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries in the first phase of the funding round last year, NexWafe bagged an additional €7 million (US$7.5 million) in the second phase, taking the total raised in the round to €39 million.

The second close was led by an unidentified German family office and included participation from investment group Ecosummit.

Germany-based NexWafe is developing monocrystalline silicon wafers grown directly from a feedstock gas through its EpiWafer process, which avoids intermediate steps such as polysilicon production and ingot pulling.

“NexWafe is accelerating the renewable energy transition with more efficient, lower cost, greener solar wafer technology for photovoltaic manufacturers globally,” said Davor Sutija, CEO of NexWafe, who recently told PV Tech Premium the company is looking to license its technology to partners globally.

Currently operating a prototype line, NexWafe will begin construction this year on a pilot facility in Bitterfeld, Germany, that is scheduled to begin operations in 2023 before ramping up to around 500MW of production in 2024, as the firm aims to demonstrate the scalability of its EpiWafer process.

Through the Series C round, Reliance Industries has secured access to NexWafe’s technology and now plans to build large-scale wafer manufacturing facilities in India using its processes.

Other investors in the first close of the funding round included InnoEnergy, HEMMA Group, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, among others.

Executives from Reliance Industries, Canadian Solar and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures were elected to NexWafe’s board earlier this year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin for the ideal forum to fully understand what new cell architectures are set to dominate mass production during 2023 and beyond. This will include enhancements to p-type PERC, TOPCon on both n-type and p-type and heterojunction variants. For the first time also at PV CellTech, a special session will review the potential timelines for the industry to start its transition beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.
european manufacturing, financing, germany, nexwafe, pilot production, technology, wafer manufacturing

Read Next

Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

April 13, 2022
The latest solar tender in Germany has awarded contracts for just over 1GW of PV projects, but witnessed a slight uptick in prices compared to the previous round.
PV Tech Premium

‘We see big potential in agriPV’: Belectric eyes solar project construction on agricultural land

April 8, 2022
German developer Belectric sees potential in constructing PV plants on agricultural land as a means of helping European countries meet their renewables deployment targets while increasing community acceptance of solar.

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

April 7, 2022
Germany’s government is planning to slash red tape for new renewables projects as part of a new package of measures that will see the country’s already ambitious solar deployment targets be raised even further.
Sponsored

Terrain-following tracker: Nextracker’s revolutionary NX Horizon-XTR is key to unlocking challenging sites

April 6, 2022
Solar project sites with meaningful terrain variance are becoming the norm. Nextracker’s latest innovation in single-axis tracking mitigates the cost and schedule risk associated with deploying projects on challenging terrain.

Ikea owner Ingka invests US$370.8m in 440MW of European solar

April 6, 2022
IKEA owner Ingka Group has invested €340 million (US$370.84 million) in 440MW of solar PV projects in Germany and Spain, to be built by developer Enerparc.

Enel signs grant agreement with EU for 3GW bifacial PV module facility in Italy

April 1, 2022
Enel Green Power (EGP) has signed a grant agreement with the European Commission for a 3GW PV module plant in Catania, Italy, with an R&D commitment to pursue tandem cell production in the coming years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Raptor Maps closes US$22m Series B, funds used for hiring and product development

News

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

News

European PPA market ‘more competitive than ever’ as prices jump 8.1% amid deepening energy crisis

News

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

News

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

News

Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021