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NLC India, OREDA sign JV to develop 1GW of renewable energy in Odisha

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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The planned 1,000MW portfolio includes 525MW of pumped storage power and battery energy storage systems (PSP & BESS), 250MW of wind power, and 225MW of floating solar projects. Image: Government of Odisha via LinkedIn.

NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL), an NLC India Limited subsidiary under India’s Ministry of Coal, and Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) have signed a joint venture agreement to develop 1,000MW of renewable energy capacity in Odisha.

The agreement covers the development, operation and maintenance of green energy assets across the state. The planned 1,000MW portfolio includes 525MW of pumped storage power and battery energy storage systems (PSP & BESS), 250MW of wind power, and 225MW of floating solar projects.

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The wind projects will be distributed across identified sites in the state, and the JV will also assess additional renewable and ancillary infrastructure linked to the project pipeline.

The project aims to expand installed renewable capacity in Odisha and support the integration of variable renewable energy into the state grid.

According to India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the state had approximately 706MW of installed solar capacity as of the latest available data, with an additional 487MW under implementation across the state.

NLC India Limited is a Navratna public sector enterprise active in lignite mining and power generation. The Government of India holds a 72.2% stake in the company. On a consolidated basis, NLC India reported net profit of INR 13.93 billion (US$147 million) for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, up 189% year-on-year, while revenue increased 31.5% to INR 50.42 billion (US$534 million).

floating pv, india, NLC India Renewables Limited, odisha, Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency, pv power plants, solar pv

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