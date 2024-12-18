Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NorSun closes ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Norway to focus on US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials
Europe

Latest

NorSun closes ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Norway to focus on US

News

Grenergy sells first three phases of Oasis de Atacama project, secures financing for phase three

News

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

News

Alliant Energy completes construction at 200MW Iowa solar portfolio

News

Nexamp in partnership with Walmart, inks domestic module deal with Silfab

News

DESRI and Meta sign PPA for 400MW of solar capacity

News

EC approves Italy’s €9.7 billion renewables aid scheme

News

EU adds 66GW of solar PV in 2024 as residential market slumps

News

ESMC outlines recommendations to support Europe’s solar manufacturing

News

Romania awards 432MW solar PV in oversubscribed CfD

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
NorSun manufacturing plant
Located in Årdal, Norway, the silicon ingot and wafer manufacturing plant had an annual nameplate capacity of 1GW. Image: NorSun

Norwegian ingot and wafer manufacturer NorSun has decided to discontinue its manufacturing operations in Norway.

The company cited challenging market situations in Europe such as low-cost imports from China and an oversupply of Chinese and Southeast Asian products. NorSun said that a lack of market regulations in Europe contributed to a collapse in prices and claimed that solar energy components are being sold at prices below manufacturing cost.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Swiss-based solar manufacturer Meyer Burger made similar comments when it decided to shut down its module assembly plant in Germany at the beginning of the year.

This decision to cease its operations in Årdal, Norway, comes more than a year after NorSun announced a temporary halt of its production in September 2023. At the time, NorSun was already citing the influx of low-priced Chinese solar components.

The ingot and wafer plant in Norway had an annual nameplate capacity of 1GW, according to the company’s website.

Similar to Meyer Burger earlier this year, NorSun said it will now focus its efforts on its US manufacturing plant. Earlier this year the company unveiled a plan to build a silicon ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in the US state of Oklahoma with an annual nameplate capacity of 5GW.

It says the US manufacturing plant has entered into long-term sale agreements for the planned production volume, contracts for the delivery of all critical production equipment, and an engineering and construction contract for the factory.

Although production has not started yet, the company already secured a 1GW silicon wafer supply agreement with Canadian solar manufacturer Heliene. The supply to Heliene’s solar cell plant in Minnesota is set to begin in 2026, when NorSun intends to start production.

A final investment decision for the project is expected to be made in the first quarter of 2025.

“The discontinuation of our operations in Norway is a result of oversupply and lack of regulations in Europe. NorSun will now concentrate all efforts on our US project, capitalising on the NorSun global reputation in the industry to spearhead rebuilding the US PV value chain and help reshoring American Manufacturing jobs”, says the CEO in NorSun Holding AS, Erik Løkke-Øwre.

NorSun is among a select few companies which have so far announced wafer manufacturing capacity in the US, along with glass manufacturer Corning, Korea-owned Hanwha Qcells – through a vertically integrated manufacturing plant – and German silicon wafer manufacturer NexWafe.

That latter announced today that it reached “key milestones” in its epitaxial wafer production which could compete with Chinese manufacturers and reach “performance parity” with conventional Czochralski wafers.

closures, NorSun, norway, solar ingots, wafers

Read Next

Image: Sembcorp via LinkedIn

Solar manufacturing mounts in Indonesia, yet deployment remains ‘underutilised’, says report

December 16, 2024
Indonesian energy policy think tank, the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), has penned a new report stating that the country stands to gain from the influx of new solar manufacturing capabilities yet is still underutilising its generation potential.
The US has been blocking the import of some solar imports from China since the UFLPA come into effect last June Image: Port of Los Angeles.

US to increase Section 301 tariffs on Chinese polysilicon and wafers

December 12, 2024
Both polysilicon and solar wafers will see their tariff increase from 25% to 50% and take effect on 1 January 2025.
A SolarEdge event stand.

SolarEdge announces layoffs and closes storage division, shifts focus to PV

November 28, 2024
SolarEdge has closed its utility-scale battery storage division, resulting in a layoff of roughly 12% of its total workforce.
PV Price Watch 4
Premium

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon supply at an inflection point, with module prices falling to RMB0.65/W

October 15, 2024
Polysilicon prices have remained stable following a slight increase in supply, according to the latest figures.
Shipping containers on a boat.

US finalises Section 301 tariffs, proposes 50% duty on wafers and polysilicon

September 16, 2024
Section 301 tariffs to be implemented in 2024 will take effect on 27 September, such is the case for solar cells.
PV Price Watch 1
Premium

Polysilicon prices rise across the board, silicon material companies all suffer losses

September 9, 2024
Polysilicon prices increased slightly across the board last week, but silicon producers continue to struggle with revenues.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU adds 66GW of solar PV in 2024 as residential market slumps

News

Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

News

DT Infrastructure to deliver 450MW solar-plus-storage plant in Australia

News

US proposes waiver on ‘Build America, Buy America’ solar module policy for federal procurement

News

Romania awards 432MW solar PV in oversubscribed CfD

News

NuVision Solar to build 2.5GW HJT solar cell and module plant in the US

News

Upcoming Events

Next-Level Energy Storage – Advances in Hardware, Software and AI Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 18, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.