Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Norwegian Crystals to scale up ingot manufacturing after securing EIT InnoEnergy investment

By Jules Scully
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Europe

Latest

Norwegian Crystals to scale up ingot manufacturing after securing EIT InnoEnergy investment

News

EBRD provides financing for 150MW of solar in Turkey

News

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

Features, Interviews

Asia’s largest economies to see ‘exponential growth’ in solar capacity through 2030, average annual growth of 22%

News

Reliance Industries buys 80% stake in US solar software company SenseHawk

News

Portugal installs more solar PV in 2022 so far than all of 2021

News

Iberdrola to invest up to US$3 billion in Australian renewables as it targets 4GW portfolio

News

Greater standardisation and digitisation of renewable projects needed to reach net zero, says report

News

Indian utility SJVN to develop 5GW of solar in Punjab

News

Faster permitting could bring nearly 1TW of solar and wind to construction in three years

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Norwegian Crystals produces monocrystalline silicon products, such as bricks, wafers and ingots. Image: Norwegian Crystals.

Silicon ingot manufacturer Norwegian Crystals is planning a five-fold increase in output after securing an investment from EIT InnoEnergy.

With permits in place to manufacture ingots in the north of Norway, Norwegian Crystals already has offtake and supply agreements arranged.

The investment comes weeks after the company secured a silicon wafer supply agreement with heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger.

Norwegian Crystals’ ingots have a carbon footprint that is a third of those manufactured in Asia, due to proximity to renewable energy sources for production and reduced emissions related to logistics, according to EIT InnoEnergy.

Blake Barthelmess, chief operations officer at Norwegian Crystals, told PV Tech earlier this year that the energy mix where the company’s production plant is located in northern Norway is 99% hydropower and 1% wind, while the company’s reduced-carbon footprint is also boosted by its procurement strategy of sourcing polysilicon from the US and Germany.

Gøran Bye, CEO of Norwegian Crystals, said being able to partner with EIT InnoEnergy to accelerate its production is a significant step forward for the company.

“The connections and support it can provide will ensure we bring more silicon ingot production capacity to Europe so we can fulfil our ambitions of growing at pace over the next few years to support the industry as it scales up,” he added.

Supported by the EU’s Institute of Innovation and Technology, EIT InnoEnergy is a climate and renewable energy tech investor and is the driving force behind the European Solar Initiative, launched last year to scale up Europe’s PV manufacturing industry.

EIT InnoEnergy has more than 40 investments in the European PV value chain, according to its CEO Diego Pavia, who said the investor will use its “deep domain expertise to support the scaling of Norwegian Crystals”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
eit innoenergy, ingot, ingots, investment, norway, norwegian crystals, sustainability

Read Next

EBRD provides financing for 150MW of solar in Turkey

September 6, 2022
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing up to US$100 million in financing to support the development of 150MW of solar in Turkey.

US developer Arevia Power secures investment from KKR and GCM Grosvenor

August 23, 2022
US renewables developer Arevia Power will accelerate its work on new solar and wind projects in the country after securing an investment from KKR and asset management firm GCM Grosvenor.

LONGi more than doubles capacity at planned ingot, wafer facility to 46GW

August 22, 2022
LONGi has increased the planned production capacity of a new ingot and wafer project from 20GW to 46GW, with the originally planned high-efficiency mono cell capacity of 30GW and high-efficiency PV module capacity of 5GW remaining unchanged.

Meyer Burger sources European-made wafers from Norwegian Crystals

August 16, 2022
Heterojunction cell and module producer Meyer Burger has secured European-made silicon wafers through a new supply agreement with Norwegian Crystals.

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

August 3, 2022
Global investment in renewable energy reached a record half-year figure of US$226 billion in H1 2022, driven by soaring demand for clean energy technologies amid the ongoing energy and climate crisis, according to a BloombergNEF (BNEF) report.
PV Tech Premium

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

August 2, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with analysts and trade bodies to examine what the newly agreed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could mean for US solar manufacturing

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

Features, Interviews

Indian utility SJVN to develop 5GW of solar in Punjab

News

Reliance Industries buys 80% stake in US solar software company SenseHawk

News

Faster permitting could bring nearly 1TW of solar and wind to construction in three years

News

EBRD provides financing for 150MW of solar in Turkey

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022