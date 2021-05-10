Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Novel tech used by TSO to unlock 1.5GW of grid capacity for renewables

By Alice Grundy
Grids, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Novel tech used by TSO to unlock 1.5GW of grid capacity for renewables

News

Total Eren lands €87.4 million financing for 100MW solar project in Uzbekistan

News

LONGi Solar pushes n-type TOPCon cell to record 25.09% conversion efficiency

News

Decarbonising Japan: Challenges and opportunities for large-scale solar PV

Editors' Blog, Features

Spain’s Acciona to go ahead with IPO of renewables unit after strong Q1

News

ReneSola signs JV agreement with Eiffel Investment Group

News

N-type technology cycle to dominate PV industry spending from 2024

Editors' Blog, Features

SunPower backs policy tailwinds, new focus to drive install growth after Q1 dip

News

German developer wpd taps into Greek renewables market with 345MW solar pipeline

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures loan for 359MWp solar plant in Brazil

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The technology is being installed at three substations in the north of England, freeing up 1.5GW. Image: National Grid

Novel technology is to be deployed by National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) in a bid to open up around 1.5GW of capacity for renewables.

NGET, the transmission operator in England and Wales, is claiming a world first for its large scale use of power flow control technology developed by US-based energy technology company Smart Wires.

NGET said the technology was of particular importance in the UK due to the increase in renewable generation in the country, which can result in power flows change and circuits becoming unequally loaded, with some reaching maximum capacity while others are below their limits.

However, the SmartValve technology instantly routes power through the circuits which have available capacity, maximising the use of the existing network. It is hoped that by installing this technology at three substations – freeing up around 500MW of capacity at each – that greater volumes of renewable power can be efficiently transferred to customers, helping to support the UK’s goal of net zero by 2050.

While 500MW is to be freed up at each substation, National Grid is planning to extend the capability at two of these sites in the autumn, meaning an additional 500MW could be freed.

David Wright, chief engineer for National Grid, said: “I’m proud to see NGET leading the way and pioneering transformational and innovative engineering to achieve wide-scale decarbonisation and overcome bottlenecks that are preventing maximum use of our networks.”

Indeed, UK is not the only country to be faced with the issue of access to the grid and grid capacity, with panellists at a Danish workshop as part of the Solar Finance & Investment Europe conference held by PV Tech publisher Solar Media in February hearing that attempts to build up the country’s grid could create a “bottleneck” for more renewables projects coming online.

During this talk Jens Peter Zink, executive VP at European Energy, said that providing “more flexible access to the grid” could alleviate some of the issues surrounding grid connections, but that building out grid capabilities will be a “big hurdle” for solar developers in many countries.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
grid, grid bottlenecks, grid congestion, national grid, smart wires, substation, transmission network

Read Next

Solar developers rush on Brazil ahead of subsidy phase out

April 21, 2021
International renewables developers are rushing to secure projects in Brazil before the government takes away subsidies for new solar and wind farm installations next year.

Slow solar rollout exacerbating grid supply concerns, French system operator RTE warns

March 24, 2021
France’s grid operator RTE has warned of tighter than forecast power supply margins, with delays to renewables development in the country expected to exacerbate a shortfall of nuclear generation.

Deeper skill sets, data analysis required by DSOs to allay renewables’ grid concerns

March 16, 2021
Incorporating deeper data analysis, and interpreting this data to identify new options for connectivity, could help to mitigate grid fluctuations as more intermittent renewable energy continues to come online, according to Anja Langer Jaquin, chief commercial officer of cleantech startup Depsys.

Grid-enhancing tech could unlock connection queues, doubling renewable capacity – study

February 25, 2021
Technologies to help tackle grid congestion could double the volume of solar and wind deployed by 2025, according to a new study.

Fresh details emerge as AU$540m Victoria REZ plan bids to unlock 10GW of new renewable capacity

February 22, 2021
Six Renewables Energy Zones to be created in Victoria as new ‘VicGrid’ body created to oversee the plans

Industry bodies welcome grid mapping changes in California

February 2, 2021
The Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) has welcomed an amendment to California utilities' grid mapping requirements that will support the "efficient electrification" of the state's infrastructure.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunPower backs policy tailwinds, new focus to drive install growth after Q1 dip

News

Solar glass provider profits topped US$1.25 billion in 2020, but sudden price falls loom

Editors' Blog, Features

German developer wpd taps into Greek renewables market with 345MW solar pipeline

News

EC gives ‘much-awaited signal to re-ignite’ European solar manufacturing

News

BayWa r.e. profits from ‘brisk demand’ for solar modules in Europe

News

Tesla solar growth continues but ‘significant mistakes’ in roof assessments holding back Solar Roof progress

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021