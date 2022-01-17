Solar Media
News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

BP is to evaluate solar and wind data from 8,000km2 of land in Oman. Image: Lightsource bp.

Oman has signed an agreement with energy major bp that will support the potential development of multiple gigawatts of renewables and green hydrogen in the Middle Eastern country by 2030.

The deal signed between Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and bp will see the company capture and evaluate solar and wind data from 8,000km2 of land – an area more than five times the size of Greater London – to support the government of Oman in approving the potential development of renewable energy hubs within the area.

The renewable energy resources could also supply power for the development of green hydrogen for both domestic and export markets.

“These projects will build on our gas business, and bring wind, solar and green hydrogen together in a distinctive and integrated way supporting Oman’s low carbon energy goals,” said bp CEO Bernard Looney.

Under the agreement, bp and Oman will also consider ways to collaborate in areas such as renewables strategy, regulation, the establishment of a renewable energy hub and the development and reskilling of the local workforce.

Oman’s minister of energy and minerals, Mohammed Al Rumhy, said the partnership is a significant step towards delivering the country’s 2040 Vision, which includes an ambition to raise the penetration of renewables in the energy mix to 35 – 39% by 2040.

“Today’s agreement signals the next step in our energy journey – unlocking the potential for Oman as a low-carbon energy hub,” he said.

The potential for hydrogen production in Oman was also touted by an international consortium last year that unveiled plans for a green hydrogen complex featuring 25GW of solar and wind. The partners – Oman’s state-owned oil firm OQ, green fuels developer InterContinental Energy and Kuwait government-backed renewables investor EnerTech – said a solar and wind monitoring analysis for the development has been underway since 2019.

Indian solar developer ACME Group has since signed a deal with the government of Oman to establish a green hydrogen and ammonia facility in the country that will be powered using 3GW of solar and 500MW of wind.

Aiming to have a 50GW renewables portfolio by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050, bp last year formed a collaboration with renewables developer Masdar and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company that will see the partners initially develop 2GW of low carbon hydrogen across hubs in the UK and UAE.

green hydrogen, middle east, oil and gas majors, oman

