Opdenergy secures US$252 million for 260MWdc US solar projects

Moreover, both projects are under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with two US utilities. The Blake project will be subject to a 15-year PPA with AEP Partners, and the Elizabeth project has a 20-year PPA with Entergy Louisiana.

“These projects will generate clean and competitive energy, which is what America demands. In addition, they will bring a number of environmental and economic benefits to the West Virginia and Louisiana communities in which they are located,” said Luis Cid, CEO of Opdenergy.

In July, Opdenergy secured US$143 million (€128 million) to finance 216MW of solar PV in Spain. The financing has been signed with Spanish bank entity Banco Santander for the development and commissioning of five solar plants, three of which are located in the sunny hotbed of Badajoz, Extremadura. The region is home to Europe’s current largest solar PV plant, and the company’s work will be financed with US$76.9 million (€72.7 million) to build a cumulative capacity of 131MW.

The other two solar projects will be located in centre-west Zamora, Castilla and Leon, and will have an installed capacity of 56MW and 29MW each, while financing of these projects will be US$58.5 million (€55.3 million).