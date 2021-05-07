Solar Media
News

Ørsted completes first utility-scale solar-plus-storage system in US

By Edith Hancock
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Ørsted completes first utility-scale solar-plus-storage system in US

News

BayWa r.e. profits from ‘brisk demand’ for solar modules in Europe

News

Sunrun raises 2021 guidance after Q1 installs break seasonal records

News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: LS Power buys nationwide portfolio, EDF Renewables wins New York solar contracts, Dominion Energy’s Virginia projects approved

News

Spain’s Opdenergy postpones IPO amid ‘challenging market conditions’

News

Equinor enters Polish solar market with 1.6GW pipeline purchase

News

US solar sector must quadruple workforce to reach Biden’s 2035 clean energy goals

News

EC gives ‘much-awaited signal to re-ignite’ European solar manufacturing

News

US ROUND-UP: DOE to accelerate solar in underserved areas, American Securities closes CS Energy deal, Hoosier targets 1.6GW of solar in Indiana

News

New solar and wind cheaper than 80% of existing coal in the US, report finds

News
Orsted’s first utility-scale solar storage hybrid project in the US has come online. Image: Orsted

Danish utility giant Ørsted has completed its first utility-scale solar-plus-storage facility in the US.

The Permian Energy Centre, which is based in Andrews County, Texas, consists of a 420 MWac solar PV system and 40 MWac of battery energy storage. It is hoped the installation will provide enough power to supply 80,000 homes in the area.

COO of Ørsted’s Onshore business Neil O’Donovan, said the project marks a “significant milestone” for the company, adding that it is now the first developer to “operate the full spectrum of new renewable energy technologies at utility scale in the US.”

It is not the only project Ørsted is working on in Andrews County. The company secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) with pharmaceutical group MSD for a 200MW solar park in the area last month.

The Danish developer broke ground on the solar storage hybrid project in late 2019, and welcomed Mads Nipper as its new chief executive at the start of this year.

Ørsted’s Permian Energy Centre has been developed with around 1.3 million PV modules from major Chinese PV manufacturers Jinko Solar and JA Solar, employing roughly 300 workers during the construction phase.

Competition is heating up between developers in the utility-scale solar and storage space. In California, the Department of the Interior recently granted approval to Sonaran Solar’s West Solar Holdings’ Crimson project, a 350MW solar PV array with a 350MW/1,400MWh energy storage system to be built on federal land.

orsted, solar-plus-storage, texas, texas solar, us solar, utility-scale solar, utility-scale solar

