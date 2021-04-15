Solar Media
News

Pattern Energy, Talen create JV to develop 1.4GW of solar and wind

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects

Latest

Pattern Energy, Talen create JV to develop 1.4GW of solar and wind

News

‘New avenues for trading’ opening up as solar financing shifts gears

News

Green hydrogen can learn from successes as well as mistakes of Europe’s solar industry

News

PPA market to boost solar deployment in Spain and Portugal alongside auctions

News

Talesun’s latest mono-PERC module series offers 570/590Wp performance for utility scale projects

Product Reviews

Meyer Burger starting heterojunction solar module shipments in July

News

Calls for simplified permitting to support growth of floating solar segment

News

BB Energy targets Africa solar, storage markets with Solarcentury Africa deal

News

Here comes the Sun King

Featured Articles, Features

Value from co-located solar-storage likely to shift from grid services to energy arbitrage

News
Pattern Energy’s 29MW Futtsu solar project in Japan. Image: Pattern Energy.

Renewables firm Pattern Energy has formed a joint venture (JV) with independent power producer Talen Energy that will develop 1.4GW of utility-scale solar and wind projects in the US over the next five years.

Called PT Energy Transitions, the business will invest approximately US$2 billion to develop, finance, construct and operate the renewable assets. Its initial portfolio consists of six solar projects in Pennsylvania and a hybrid solar-wind facility in the western US.

The JV is an expansion of Talen and Pattern Energy’s first joint development project, Montour Solar One, a 100MW PV plant to be built next to Talen’s 1.5GW Montour coal-fired facility in Pennsylvania.  

Montour is among the fossil fuel plants that Talen announced will cease burning coal by the end of 2025 as part of a shift to more clean energy generation. The company currently has around 13GW of generation assets, the majority of which are coal, oil and gas plants.

For Pattern Energy, the tie-up comes a year after its US$6.1 billion acquisition by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Headquartered in California, Pattern’s operational portfolio includes 28 renewables energy facilities in the US, Canada and Japan with a total capacity of 4.4GW.

The partnership with Talen “is a natural fit” that will allow the companies to combine their respective strengths, said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. “Our joint venture accelerates our country’s energy transition by utilising Pattern Energy’s leadership in renewable energy development together with Talen’s land position and legacy transmission interconnection assets.”

Pattern is currently constructing the 105MWdc Phoenix Solar Project in Texas, which is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
independent power producer, ipp, joint venture, pattern energy, pennsylvania, Talen Energy

Subscribe to Newsletter

