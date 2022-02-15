Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Philippines’ SPNEC aiming to raise funds to develop 10GW of solar

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Philippines’ SPNEC aiming to raise funds to develop 10GW of solar

News

Interconnection reform should be a top priority for FERC, clean energy associations say

News

Photon Energy posts record revenue, eyes merchant solar opportunities

News

Germany to accelerate solar PV deployment on agricultural land

News

Spanish solar companies pen strategic partnership to co-develop 300MW+ of solar PV in Italy

News

PJM advances efforts to clear renewables backlog with interconnection reform process

News

SOLEK forms deal with BlackRock to build up to 200MW of solar in Chile

News

CPUC approves plans to add 18.8GW of solar, 15GW of battery storage by 2032

News

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

News

Australia’s Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
SPNEC made its debut on the  Philippine Stock Exchange in December. Image: Meralco.

Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corporation (SPNEC) is looking to raise capital from a stock rights offering (SRO) and private placements with institutional investors to support the development of 10GW of solar PV.

The recently listed subsidiary of PV project developer Solar Philippines, SPNEC said it plans to file the SRO in Q2 2022 to raise at least PHP10 billion (US$195 million).

“This is only a small percent of project cost, but we believe its a large percent of the value, with development being the bottleneck for the energy transition of the Philippines,” said Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste.

The announcement comes after SPNEC made its debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange in December.

The company has also approved the acquisition of land for its solar developments, to be funded from proceeds of the SRO and its initial public offering.

SPNEC said its Philippine PV developments would be supported by a potential asset-for-share swap with Solar Philippines, which has a portfolio of over 20 solar project companies, including more than 10GW under development.

Other announcements in the Philippine solar sector last year saw Blueleaf Energy, a portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, reveal plans to bring forward 1,250MW of PV through a partnership with local player SunAsia, while independent power producer Nexif Energy secured a power supply agreement for a 75MWp plant in the country.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
financing, philippines, project finance, solar philippines, Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corporation

Read Next

EIB providing loans to speed up deployment of 430MW of renewables in Spain and Portugal

February 8, 2022
The European Investment Bank (EIB) will support the addition of 430MW of solar PV and wind in Spain and Portugal through a €100 million (US$114 million) financing deal.

Scatec puts Indian PV project on hold due to ‘lack of domestic module supply’, import duty

February 4, 2022
Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Scatec said it has put on hold a 900MW solar project in India due to a lack of supply of domestic modules and the upcoming introduction of a new import duty.

Policy support could lead to ‘flurry of activity’ in Europe’s green hydrogen sector

February 1, 2022
This year could be a tipping point for Europe’s green hydrogen sector, with a flurry of activity predicted if the necessary policy environment is achieved, according to research and consulting firm Delta-EE.

State Bank of India, Tata Power Solar Systems partner to create small-scale solar PV financing agency

February 1, 2022
The State Bank of India (SBI) has partnered with Tata Power Solar Systems to establish a financing agency for commercial and residential solar projects up to 1MW.

Daqo Xinjiang subsidiary forecasting five-fold profit jump as expansion plans progress

January 24, 2022
Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy is expecting a five-fold increase in net profit from its Xinjiang subsidiary as it continues to progress expansion plans.

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

January 21, 2022
Toronto-based renewables developer Amp Energy has closed on a US$350 million credit facility to advance on a global portfolio of renewables and battery energy storage assets.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Germany to accelerate solar PV deployment on agricultural land

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

News

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

News

France to target at least 100GW of deployed solar by 2050, Macron says

News

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off