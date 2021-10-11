Solar Media
News

Nexif Energy signs power supply deal for 75MWp project in the Philippines

By Jules Scully
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Nexif Energy signs power supply deal for 75MWp project in the Philippines

News

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features

Reliance buys REC Group, plans to support new module facilities in France and US

News

India mulls customs duty delay or project deadline extension as manufacturing crisis bites

News

‘Made in Europe’ in demand, diversification and more: Five takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2021

Editors' Blog

NanoPV to open manufacturing facility in Georgia, US

News

Sungrow FPV secures DNV verification for floating solar mooring design

News

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Three: N-type modules, BIPV solutions and start-ups

News

US must deploy 103GW of distributed solar by 2030 to hit climate targets, says report

News

SunPower eyes lower supply chain costs, new products following Blue Raven deal

Editors' Blog, Features
The Calabanga project is expected to be operational by the end of 2022. Image: Endesa.

Independent power producer Nexif Energy has secured a ten-year power supply agreement (PSA) for a 75MWp solar plant to be constructed in the Philippines.

The deal will see SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP), a joint venture between Philippine utility Aboitiz Power and renewables developer Scatec, purchase most of the electricity and green certificates generated by Nexif’s Calabanga solar farm in the Camarines Sur province.

Singapore-headquartered Nexif said its PSA approach is a solution to support new solar deployment in the Philippines, which is said to have been slow since the country’s feed-in tariff for new projects ended in 2016.

“This PSA with SNAP proves that well-developed renewable energy projects in the Philippines have an additional avenue for power sales through supporting electricity retailers in the contestable market,” said Nexif Energy co-CEO Surender Singh.

Nexif has entered into EPC and O&M contracts with PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation and PowerChina Philippines Corporation for the construction and maintenance of the Calabanga project, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Nexif said it is aiming to replicate its approach at Calabanga for future projects in the Philippines such as a 150MWp solar farm under development in the Western Visayas region.

ipp, Nexif Energy, philippines, power purchase agreement, SN Aboitiz Power

