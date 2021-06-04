Solar Media
News

Blueleaf Energy and SunAsia partner to develop 1.25GW of solar in the Philippines

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Blueleaf Energy and SunAsia partner to develop 1.25GW of solar in the Philippines

News

LONGi launches maiden n-type module featuring 570W output and 22.3% efficiency

News

US ROUND-UP: Tri Global sells another solar project to Leeward, Inovateus releases sustainability report, iSun appoints new utility-scale lead

News

Q&A: UNEF’s José Donoso on the promising outlook for Spain’s solar sector

Features, Interviews

Statkraft celebrates Albania’s first floating solar site entering commercial operations

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day two – N-type modules take centre stage, material pricing leads system design and more

News

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

News

Masdar expands presence in Uzbekistan with 457MW solar tender win

News

California lawmakers reject controversial net metering bill

News

New South Wales opens call for 8GW renewable energy zone

News
Image: Meralco.

Blueleaf Energy, a portfolio company of Macquarie's Green Investment Group, has announced plans to co-develop 1.25GW of solar in the Philippines through a new collaboration with local PV player SunAsia.

The partners will develop the projects in Luzon, the Philippines' largest and most populous island, to help the country meet its target of adding an additional 10GW of solar by 2030, Blueleaf said. The country has set a renewable energy goal of 55.8% by 2040.

"The partnership offers the renewable energy market innovative solar solutions that are both viable and appropriate to local conditions," said SunAsia CEO Tetchi Capellan.

The announcement comes after MGen Renewable Energy last month started commercial operations at a 50MW PV project in Luzon, which is also set to host a complex featuring 2GWp of solar, 6GWh of battery storage and 600MW of diesel that is planned by Solar Philippines Biga Corporation and is expected to be complete in 2024.

Singapore-headquartered Blueleaf Energy, which was rebranded from Conergy in 2019 having been acquired by Green Investment Group a year previously, is currently developing approximately 3.4GW of solar projects across the Asia Pacific region.

It was announced earlier this week that Blueleaf has created a solar platform in Japan through a collaboration with Univergy International that will initially develop a portfolio of 200MW in the country.

Blueleaf Energy, green investment group, macquarie, macquarie green investment group, macquarie group, philippines, sunasia

Subscribe to Newsletter

