Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Plenitude begins operations at 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
December 10, 2025
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

SEIA appoints Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

News

Italy’s FER-X auction: a market correction or a mirage?

Guest Blog, Features

World hits ‘heroic achievement’ of 1TW of operating utility-scale solar capacity

News

Plenitude begins operations at 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

US adds 11.7GW solar PV in Q3 despite permitting and political roadblocks persisting

News

European solar PV module prices stabilise in November, ahead of potential ‘oversupply situation’

News

NEM data spotlight: Record generation meets wild price swings in Australia’s NEM in November

Features, Long Reads

Waaree inks 288MW US supply deal for ‘high resilience’ bifacial modules

News

Equinor starts operations at its first hybrid solar-plus-wind project

News

Tongwei Global Partner Summit 2025: Arctic protection, digital manufacturing and TNC 3.0 Modules

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The operational launch of the Caparacena solar project brings the company’s operational portfolio in Spain to nearly 1.5GW. Image: Plenitude.

Plentiude, the renewable energy development arm of Italian oil and gas major Eni, has started operations at a 150MW solar PV plant in Spain.

Located in the southern region of Andalusia, the Caparacena solar project consists of three PV parks covering 264 hectares. More than 274,000 bifacial modules were installed, with trackers supplied by Spanish tracker provider Soltec.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“The commissioning of Caparacena not only strengthens our deep commitment to Andalusia but also celebrates a historic archaeological discovery that connects our project with the heritage of the territory,” said Mariangiola Mollicone, head of western Europe renewables and managing director at Plenitude Renovables Spain.

Archaeological monitoring works at the solar plant led to the discovery of an Iberian necropolis dating back to the 6th century BC, where funerary ceramic urns and period artefacts were found in April 2024.

Moreover, several measures were implemented during the construction of the project to protect the natural environment and preserve the soil.

This project also further expands the renewables company’s presence in the Andalusia region, where it has a 230MW operational plant in Seville, while construction is ongoing on the 200MW Entrenúcleos project. Overall, Plenitude’s total installed capacity in Spain reaches nearly 1.5GW, of which 130MW was brought online earlier in the year. In June of this year, Plenituded started operations at the northern block of its 330MW Renopool solar portfolio, located in the western region of Extremadura.

Spain is one of 15 countries in which the company operates, targeting 10GW of renewable capacity globally by 2028. Among the projects it is undertaking, Plenitude recently unveiled that it will deploy perovskite-silicon tandem modules from Swift Solar at a pilot project in the US.

After more than a decade as Large Scale Solar Europe, the event becomes SolarPLUS Europe to reflect the direction the market is heading. The 2026 edition will be in Milan on 15-16 April and will bring together developers, investors and utilities to discuss managing hybrid assets, European policy, cybersecurity of solar assets as well as the co-location of solar PV with energy storage. For more details and how to attend the event, visit the website here.

andalusia, commercial launch, operational launch, Plenitude, SolarPLUSEU, spain

Read Next

A solar project in the US.

Italy’s FER-X auction: a market correction or a mirage?

December 10, 2025
Italy's NZIA FER-X auction aims to diversify Europe's supply chain, but this brings its own challenges, writes Patrizio Donati.
Europe is thought to have around 40GW of additional module capacity. Image: SolarPower Europe via X

European solar PV module prices stabilise in November, ahead of potential ‘oversupply situation’

December 10, 2025
The average price of several types of solar PV modules remained stable in Europe in November, according to sun.store.
image

SPAIN ROUND-UP: RES inks 300MW O&M deal, Axpo completes 200MW PV facility

November 26, 2025
RES is to provide O&M services for 300MW of Matrix Renewables solar PV projects, while Axpo has completed a 200MW solar facility in León.
Image: Plenitude

Plenitude to deploy Swift Solar perovskite modules at pilot US solar project

November 25, 2025
Renewables developer Plenitude will deploy perovskite-silicon tandem solar PV modules at a pilot solar project in the US.
A solar project in the desert.

Zelestra signs PPA with Microsoft for 95.7MW Spanish solar portfolio

November 25, 2025
Zelestra has signed a PPA with technology giant Microsoft to sell power generated at a 95.7MW solar PV portfolio.
A BNZ solar project.

BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

November 21, 2025
BNZ has started commercial operations at a portfolio of solar PV projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 150MW.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Waaree inks 288MW US supply deal for ‘high resilience’ bifacial modules

News

Scatec signs deals for 1.1GW Egypt solar project, powers up South Africa PV site

News

US Solar industry demands end to DOI’s ‘unequal’ PV permitting pause

News

ACWA Power, Bapco Energies to build 2.8GW solar-plus-storage project in Saudi Arabia

News

World hits ‘heroic achievement’ of 1TW of operating utility-scale solar capacity

News

Preventing PV connector problems before they start

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA