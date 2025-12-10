Plenitude begins operations at 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

“The commissioning of Caparacena not only strengthens our deep commitment to Andalusia but also celebrates a historic archaeological discovery that connects our project with the heritage of the territory,” said Mariangiola Mollicone, head of western Europe renewables and managing director at Plenitude Renovables Spain.

Archaeological monitoring works at the solar plant led to the discovery of an Iberian necropolis dating back to the 6th century BC, where funerary ceramic urns and period artefacts were found in April 2024.

Moreover, several measures were implemented during the construction of the project to protect the natural environment and preserve the soil.

This project also further expands the renewables company’s presence in the Andalusia region, where it has a 230MW operational plant in Seville, while construction is ongoing on the 200MW Entrenúcleos project. Overall, Plenitude’s total installed capacity in Spain reaches nearly 1.5GW, of which 130MW was brought online earlier in the year. In June of this year, Plenituded started operations at the northern block of its 330MW Renopool solar portfolio, located in the western region of Extremadura.

Spain is one of 15 countries in which the company operates, targeting 10GW of renewable capacity globally by 2028. Among the projects it is undertaking, Plenitude recently unveiled that it will deploy perovskite-silicon tandem modules from Swift Solar at a pilot project in the US.

