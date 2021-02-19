Poland’s ‘dynamic’ solar sector on track to beat new deployment targets, say trade bodies

A Polish rooftop solar project developed by Solgen. Image: Polish Photovoltaic Industry Association.

A new energy strategy in Poland that aims to transition the country to a low-carbon economy by 2040 underestimates the growth potential of solar generation, PV trade associations have suggested.

Approved earlier this month, the Polish energy policy to 2040 (PEP2040) calls for a reduction in coal use and a “significant increase” in installed PV capacity to 5-7GW by 2030, by which time the share of renewable energy in final energy consumption will rise to at least 23%. By 2040, the roadmap targets 10-16GW of installed PV.

Figures from transmission system operator PSE SA cited by the Polish Photovoltaic Industry Association (SBF) reveal that as of December 2020, the country had around 3,662MW of installed PV, with more than 2,362MW coming online last year.

“Taking into account this data, one may come to the conclusion that with the continuation of a growth trend, Poland may achieve the goal of 5-7GW in the next few years,” said SBF president Bogdan Szymański. “This scenario is very realistic, and still, noteworthy, the scale in which the PV market in Poland developed in 2020 exceeded the expectations of the authors of PEP2040… The SBF estimates the goal set in the EPP2040 could be even more ambitious.”

According to Ewa Magiera, CEO of the Polish Photovoltaics Association, the country’s PV sector “is developing very dynamically and all forecasts were underestimated so far”. However, while the PEP2040 roadmap calls for a power system “largely based on zero-emission sources”, Magiera said too much emphasis is placed on offshore wind and nuclear “which are not only extremely expensive, but also have a very long investment process”.

She added: “Examples of such projects in other countries in recent years show that they always exceed the planned budget and schedule. Meanwhile, photovoltaics means decreasing costs and energy here and now.”