Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Polysilicon production costs, wafer factory utilisation rates weigh down Daqo Q4 performance

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Vietnam’s planned solar capacity deemed ‘too high’ by government

News

Polysilicon production costs, wafer factory utilisation rates weigh down Daqo Q4 performance

News

US solar generation up 25% in 2021, renewables’ share of power mix set to exceed coal in 2022

News

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

News

Daqo ‘sold out’ of polysilicon for 2022 after new 30,000MT deal

News

Australian billionaire to invest AU$3bn in Queensland renewables hub

News

Revenue record helps Soltec reduce full-year net loss as development pipeline grows

News

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

News

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

Editors' Blog, Features

AES added 2GW of renewables in 2021, intends to exit coal by 2025

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
High prices for silicon powder weighed on Daqo’s cost base in Q4 2021. Image: GTAT.

Daqo New Energy recorded a dent to its quarterly revenues and margin in Q4 2021 after production costs spiralled and sales fell against a slide in demand.

Reporting its Q4 and full year 2021 results today, Daqo noted that it produced around 23,600MT of polysilicon in the final quarter of the year but sold just 11,642MT, a fall of 45% on the 21,183MT the company sold in the previous quarter.

And while average selling prices for polysilicon in the quarter rose by around 23% sequentially to US$33.91/kg, production costs rose at a far quicker rate, more than doubling to US$14.11/kg on the back of higher silicon powder costs.

Quarterly revenue fell to US$395.5 million, down nearly one-third (32.5%) on Q3’s quarterly record, while gross profit slipped to US$239.8 million, representative of a gross margin that fell by nearly 14 percentage points to 60.6%.

Daqo said it had witnessed reduced downstream demand during the reporting period, caused by usual end of year seasonality and downstream inventory adjustments caused by wafer providers lowering utilisation rates. During Q4 2022 polysilicon pricing spiked further to highs of RMB269/kg (US$42.6/kg), prompting further volatility throughout the solar PV value chain.

Longgen Zhang, chief executive at Daqo, said that after “extensive analysis” of supply and demand dynamics, the company considered the impact to be “temporary in nature” and that utilisation rates of wafer manufacturers will recover “once the solar value chain achieves a new balance”.

By January 2022, Daqo said it had already witnessed market orders pick up, with the company also able to cater for some demand from its Phase 4B expansion project which produced its first polysilicon in December 2021 and is expected to produce 9,500MT in the opening quarter of this year.

Despite the challenges faced in the closing quarter, Daqo still posted a more-than-quadrupling of gross profit for the year, rising to US$1.1 billion.

In its guidance, Daqo said it expected to produce 31,000 – 32,000MT of polysilicon in Q1 2022 and 120,000 – 125,000MT this year.

Earlier today Daqo also confirmed it is effectively sold out for this year after a spate of long-term deals.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
daqo, daqo new energy, manufacturing, polysilicon, supply chain, utilisation rates, wafers

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

February 28, 2022
Indian module manufacturer Waaree Energies is taking advantage of rising interest in its products from export markets as it looks to maintain a full order book, the company’s CEO has said.

Daqo ‘sold out’ of polysilicon for 2022 after new 30,000MT deal

February 28, 2022
Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy’s has signed a long-term supply agreement for high-purity mono-grade polysilicon for a total amount of 30,000MT between 2022 and end of 2026, essentially selling out its inventory for this year.
PV Tech Premium

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

February 25, 2022
As polysilicon prices rise once again, Liam Stoker explores the potential for polysilicon facilities to start in new geographies, the issues surrounding equipment and a skilled workforce and what else is vital to more regionalised PV manufacturing.

Upstream manufacturing ‘of paramount necessity’ for India’s solar sector, report says

February 24, 2022
India must scale up investment in the large-scale domestic manufacture of upstream PV products to avoid the risk of logistics and commodity price fluctuations posed by its current high levels of solar imports, new research has suggested.

China expected to add up to 99GW of solar PV every year through 2025, Europe now its largest export market

February 23, 2022
China is expected to add 83 – 99GW of PV capacity every year from 2022 to 2025, while Europe is now its largest export market for solar products, according to a China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) report on the outlook for the PV industry over the next few years.

LONGi 4GW Taizhou cell project set to start operations in August

February 23, 2022
Leading solar manufacturer LONGi is to add another 4GW of cell manufacturing capacity later this year, diverting funds previously earmarked for a separate cell production plant.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

News

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

Editors' Blog, Features

US residential solar platform raises US$375m for business expansion

News

Lightsource bp expanding into Asian solar markets as 25GW plans progress

News

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021