Portuguese trade bodies APREN and APESF merge to support solar sector

Pedro Amaral Jorge, CEO of APREN. Image: APREN.

The Portuguese Renewable Energy Association (APREN) and the Portuguese Association for the Photovoltaic Industry (APESF) have joined forces to represent Portugal’s PV sector.

With the growing need to mitigate climate effects and adapt the energy system accordingly, the requirement for a more holistic and integrated vision has grown, the trade bodies said in a joint statement, adding that they “recognise the need to unify efforts and competences”.

With APREN founded in 1988 and APESF in 2008, the pair said they have worked in parallel, but with close cooperation. Merging under the APREN name, the associations will work to develop Portugal’s large- and small-scale solar sector.

In an interview with PV Tech earlier this year, APREN CEO Pedro Amaral Jorge said Portugal’s renewables sector has “two major problems that must be quickly addressed” if the country is to achieve its climate goals: licensing and networks.

Having secured record-low bids in solar auctions in 2019 and 2020, Portugal’s government is aiming to support the deployment of floating PV projects through a third auction, set to take place this month.