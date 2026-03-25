Power Roll, Tokyo Gas collaborate on Japan trials of perovskite PV tech

Power Roll said the partnership would involve the first trial of its perovskite-based solar film outside of Europe, with pre-commercial deployments of the technology planned for Tokyo Gas sites in Japan. The collaboration will evaluate potential use cases, routes to market, certification requirements and commercial potential, with the aim of advancing the technology towards large-scale production and deployment in Japan and beyond.

Power Roll’s micro-grooved film technology eliminates the need for the metal indium, which is widely used in other perovskite solar cells and accounts for 40–60% of their cost, the company said. Because of its light weight, Power Roll said its solar film was particularly suited to urban and commercial settings, either on rooftops or building facades.

Neil Spann, CEO of Power Roll, said: “This joint development agreement with Tokyo Gas represents a major milestone in our long-standing relationship as we work to bring our game-changing solar film technology to market.

“Together, we aim to establish Japan as the global leader in perovskite solar technology while addressing critical energy challenges globally. This partnership underscores the long-term potential of our collaboration to create impactful solutions for renewable energy generation. By combining Power Roll’s cutting-edge solar technology with Tokyo Gas’s market leadership, ability to scale and infrastructure, we are laying the groundwork for a new era in solar power that will redefine how and where solar energy is deployed.”

Japan has emerged as a frontrunner in the race to commercialise perovskite solar technologies. In 2024, the country’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry set a target of deploying 20GW of perovskite-based PV systems by 2040, while last year, its Ministry of the Environment opened applications for a public subsidy programme aimed at supporting the development of perovskite PV technologies.

Power Roll is also collaborating with Swansea University on a joint research project looking at novel characterisation techniques for perovskite solar cells.

Launched in January, the study aims to address capability gaps inline and end-of-line testing for perovskite solar cells at scale and high throughput. Without these advancements, perovskite technology companies could face significant hurdles in achieving product accreditation.

The project will deliver new inline testing and characterisation tools specifically designed for perovskite devices in manufacturing environments, alongside the development of robust stability guidelines to support industry standards.