News

Powertis, Aquila Capital to co-develop 421MW of solar PV and 90MW of energy storage in Italy

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects, Storage
Europe
Europe

Latest

Powertis, Aquila Capital to co-develop 421MW of solar PV and 90MW of energy storage in Italy

News

Enel Green Power procures 610MW of Soltec trackers for projects in Peru and Colombia

News

Prefabricated solar tech firm 5B secures ARENA grant, launches AU$33m innovation programme

News

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

News

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

News

Iberdrola bags 800MW of UK projects, becomes one of the market’s biggest players with 9% of all solar

News
The companies have exceeded their target of agreeing to co-developing 750MW of solar project in Italy. Image: Powertis.

Spanish solar company Soltec Power Holdings, through its subsidiary Powertis, has sold a controlling stake in 421MW of its solar PV projects and 90MW of energy storage in Italy to German investment firm Aquila Capital under a co-development agreement.

Aquila has acquired a 51% stake in a portfolio of 15 solar PV projects as part of the deal, with Powertis retaining 49%. However, the agreement includes an option for Aquila to acquire the remaining stake from Powertis once the projects reach “ready-to-build stage or at their commercial operation date”.

In line with previous arrangements between the two companies, Soltec Power Holdings has been granted certain rights over the supply of solar trackers used in the projects, as well as contracts for the projects’ construction works.

The transfer means that Powertis and Aquila have exceeded the target set when the pair penned an agreement last year to co-develop up to 750MW of solar projects in Italy under the 49%/51% ownership system.

“Italy is a very important market for Powertis, where we expect to continue to boost our presence and consolidate our position as a key developer in the country,” said Pablo Otín, CEO of Powertis.

“With this transaction, we are taking a further important step for our investment strategy in Italy, a key market in southern Europe with extensive potential for renewable energy,” said Roman Rosslenbroich, CEO and co-founder of Aquila Capital, which floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2019 in order to pursue large-scale European renewable projects.

aquila capital, co-develop, italy, powertis, soltec, soltec trackers

