News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Grids, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

News

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

News

Iberdrola bags 800MW of UK projects, becomes one of the market’s biggest players with 9% of all solar

News

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices up as Qinghai earthquake disrupts supply

Features, News

US DOE launches US$20bn grid initiative to upgrade country’s transmission infrastructure

News

Q CELLS, KSI sign strategic agreement to collaborate on project development and financing

News

Solar industry has responsibility to keep sites in agricultural production, says Silicon Ranch CCO

Features, Interviews
EDP Renewables has signed a 20-year PPA with Hoosier Energy Cooperative for the power generated by its Riverstart solar project. Image: EDP Renewables.

A round-up of the latest projects news, including EDP Renewables completing Indiana’s largest PV project, two Gulf utility companies pricing their first green bonds and an Australian utility linking its project to the national grid.

EDP Renewables completes construction of ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’

13 January 2022: EDP Renewables (EDPR) has completed the construction of its 200MW Riverstart solar farm in Indiana, which EDPR said was the largest in the state based on total capacity.

Conducted under its North American subsidiary, EDPR closed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Hoosier Energy Cooperative, which will use the power generated by the solar farm to supply communities in central and southern Indiana and south-eastern Illinois.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure bought an 80% equity shareholding in the Riverstart solar farm at the end of 2021.

Gulf utilities price US$700m of green bonds

17 January 2022: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) along with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) have priced green senior secured bonds for an amount of US$700.8 million by Sweihan PV Power Company PJSC (SPPC).

The bonds will be used to refinance existing debt facilities of SPPC, the project company incorporated to build, own and operate Noor Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest single-site solar project currently in operation, TAQA said in a media release.

“This transaction generates significant value for the shareholders of SPPC and EWEC as procurer through an extension to the debt maturity by five years on the back of a five-year power purchase agreement (PPA) extension to 2049, which was secured with the support of the Abu Dhabi Government,” said TAQA.

Powerlink connects 162MW Australian project to the grid

10 January 2022: Australian utility Powerlink has completed its connection of the Columboola Solar Farm to the transmission network in the Western Downs, just West of Brisbane in Queensland.

Columboola Solar Farm is a 162MW project built between Chinchilla and Miles on a 1,009 acre site housing 417,000 PV modules. Connecting it to the grid required building two kilometres of transmission line and completing works at the existing Columboola Substation.

The project is backed by CS Energy, who will buy 100% of the output of the solar farm and sell it on to its large commercial and industrial (C&I) retail customers. 

Read Next

Renewable PPA prices in Europe up 8% due to ongoing energy crisis

January 13, 2022
Renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) prices in Europe continue to climb, rising 7.8% quarter-on-quarter in response to the continent’s deepening energy crisis, according to new research from  LevelTen Energy, a provider of renewable transaction infrastructure.

Azure Power completes India’s largest single solar PV project with 600MW capacity, power generated to supply SECI

January 4, 2022
Indian independent power producer (IPP) Azure Power has fully commissioned its 600MW Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) connected solar project allocated by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)

EDF Renewables signs PPA to supply French data centres from a 50MW solar PV project

December 15, 2021
EDF Renewables and European cloud solutions provider OVHcloud have entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the supply of electricity from a 50MW solar PV project in France

Adani Green Energy signs ‘world’s largest green PPA’ with SECI

December 14, 2021
Adani Green Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 4,667MW of renewable power in what the company has called the “largest ever green PPA”

LevelTen Energy partners real estate firm to simplify corporate PPA process

December 8, 2021
Real estate firm JLL is collaborating with LevelTen Energy to help its clients transition to clean energy by simplifying the corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) process.

Portugal launches auction for 262MW of floating solar

November 26, 2021
Portugal has launched its latest solar auction that is set to allocate 262MW of floating PV to be installed at seven dams across the country.

