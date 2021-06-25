Solar Media
News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP fires up Spanish plant, Risen to supply 480MW modules to US project

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Operations & Maintenance, Projects
Africa, Americas, Europe

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP fires up Spanish plant, Risen to supply 480MW modules to US project

Biden strikes bipartisan infrastructure deal, but compromises made on clean energy

Masdar secures deal to develop at least 2GW of solar in Iraq

Canadian Solar gets US$60m from Santander to support project development in EMEA

California PUC approves 11.5GW clean energy procurement but less enthusiastic on rooftop solar

India’s Reliance aims to enable at least 100GW of solar through new renewables push

The US solar WRO: Knowns and unknowns

New-build solar cheaper still, but short-term blip could be felt in H2 2021 – BloombergNEF

FIMER launches two new utility-scale PV inverter platforms

Amazon takes renewables portfolio to 10GW with new solar spending spree

Verano’s San Juan solar project in Chile. Image: Verano Capital

A round-up of the latest project news, featuring Lightsource BP’s first Spanish project to begin operations, Risen’s module supply partnership with the US Mammoth Solar project, and the establishment of an 800MW pipeline in Latin America.

Lightsource BP powers up its first Spanish project

24 June 2021: Lightsource BP powered up its 247MW Vendimia solar plant in Zaragoza, Spain. The five-project cluster will supply the total output to BP’s European power trading team under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

The project was financed by NatWest, Intesa Sanpaolo, Santander and Bankinter. It was constructed by Andalusian EPC Prodiel, who will continue to maintain the solar cluster under an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) agreement for the next two years.

Risen Energy to supply 480MW bi-facial modules to US solar plant

22 June 2021: Risen Energy signed a supply agreement with US developer Global Energy Generation (Doral) to provide 480MW of high-efficiency bifacial modules for the Mammoth North solar project in Indiana.

Mammoth North is the first phase of the 1.65GW Mammoth Solar project being developed by Doral, which aims to be connected to the grid in 2023 under a PPA with AEP Energy Partners.

As the supplier, Risen will supply 540W and 545W bifacial solar modules, manufactured and assembled in Malaysia. Risen aims to deliver all the modules by the end of 2022.

Verano and Yinson set up 800MW pipeline in Latin America

22 June 2021: Developer Verano Capital and Yinson Renewables, an IPP based in Malaysia, are collaborating on 800MW worth of projects in Chile, Colombia and Peru. Of the 800MW target, 330MW are expected to be approved within the next year.  

The two companies aim to begin construction on the first 100MW farm within the next six months, subject to Yinson’s final investment decision. Chile-based Verano has an existing portfolio of more than 1GW, with 23 sold projects in operation.

AMEA Power launches 50MW PV project in Togo

22 June 2021: AMEA Power launched a 50MW solar PV plant in Blitta, Togo. The Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed PV solar project was entirely pre-funded by AMEA, before refinancing, and is the country’s first renewable energy project delivered by an IPP.

The plant, which reached commercial operations within 18 months of the PPA signing, will be run by AMEA for 25 years. It part of Togo’s US$8 billion National Development Plan (2018-2022), which aims to increase renewables to 50% of the energy mix.

