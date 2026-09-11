PV Chart of the Week: HJT module production growing the fastest in the US

Welcome to the PV Chart of the Week, produced in tandem with our colleagues at PV Tech Research. This week, we look at the technology breakdown of projected US module production capacity.
Unlike the projected US solar cell capacity, where First Solar’s thin-film production is still expected to account for more than half of the market share by 2027, its share drops to 20% for modules.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
Indeed, the majority of the US nameplate capacity will come from tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), the leading technology market-share-wise, and passivated emitter rear cell (PERC), with a combined market share above 60%.
However, across all technologies, heterojunction (HJT) is the fastest growing. As shown in last week’s chart, there is over 15GW of announced module nameplate capacity for HJT, while PERC and TOPCon combined have nearly 5GW.
Earlier this year, several module manufacturers announced plans to build domestic module capacity at PV ModuleTech USA, while SEG Solar commissioned a 4GW HJT module assembly plant in Texas this summer. As recently explored on PV Tech, heterojunction technology has found a new home in the US (subscription required), both for modules and solar cells.
Finally, looking into the annual nameplate capacity for US modules, PV Tech Research forecasts nearly 20GW of new capacity between 2026 and 2027, bringing the total nameplate close to 100GW in 2027.
For more details on the US PV manufacturing landscape in the coming years, PV Tech Research recently wrote a five-part series exploring the future of the US supply chain, the gaps in the supply chain, and the emerging technology trends, among others. The article examines PV Tech Research’s data from its new US Domestic Solar Tracker report, while setting the stage for the upcoming PV CellTech USA event on 13-14 October.