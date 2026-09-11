Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Editors' Blog

PV Chart of the Week: HJT module production growing the fastest in the US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

Welcome to the PV Chart of the Week, produced in tandem with our colleagues at PV Tech Research. This week, we look at the technology breakdown of projected US module production capacity.

Unlike the projected US solar cell capacity, where First Solar’s thin-film production is still expected to account for more than half of the market share by 2027, its share drops to 20% for modules.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Indeed, the majority of the US nameplate capacity will come from tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), the leading technology market-share-wise, and passivated emitter rear cell (PERC), with a combined market share above 60%.

However, across all technologies, heterojunction (HJT) is the fastest growing. As shown in last week’s chart, there is over 15GW of announced module nameplate capacity for HJT, while PERC and TOPCon combined have nearly 5GW.

Earlier this year, several module manufacturers announced plans to build domestic module capacity at PV ModuleTech USA, while SEG Solar commissioned a 4GW HJT module assembly plant in Texas this summer. As recently explored on PV Tech, heterojunction technology has found a new home in the US (subscription required), both for modules and solar cells.

Finally, looking into the annual nameplate capacity for US modules, PV Tech Research forecasts nearly 20GW of new capacity between 2026 and 2027, bringing the total nameplate close to 100GW in 2027.

For more details on the US PV manufacturing landscape in the coming years, PV Tech Research recently wrote a five-part series exploring the future of the US supply chain, the gaps in the supply chain, and the emerging technology trends, among others. The article examines PV Tech Research’s data from its new US Domestic Solar Tracker report, while setting the stage for the upcoming PV CellTech USA event on 13-14 October.   

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
data dispatch, heterojunction, hjt, module manufacturing, perc, PV Chart of the Week, pv tech research, topcon, us, US solar manufacturing

Read Next

TurningPoint Energy (TPE) has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware.

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

October 1, 2026
TurningPoint Energy has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware, third of six in 30MWdc portfolio.
Evolution of European inverter manufacturing capacity, production and supply between 2021 and 2027

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

October 1, 2026
This week's PV Chart of the Week looks at the breakdown in European inverter manufacturing production, capacity and supply until 2027.
The US Senate building.

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

October 1, 2026
A US Senate bill proposing to speed up the permitting process for energy projects has received a mixed response from clean energy industry and advocacy groups.
The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
The acquisition expands Exus Renewables North America’s development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana. Image: Exus Renewables via LinkedIn.

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

September 30, 2026
Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners.
First Solar ended the quarter with a gross and net cash balance of US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.4 billion at the end of 2025. Image: First Solar

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

September 30, 2026
US policy changes have reduced the country’s reliance on solar module imports from a number of Southeast Asian countries, writes Crux.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK