PV Chart of the Week: HJT module production growing the fastest in the US

Indeed, the majority of the US nameplate capacity will come from tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), the leading technology market-share-wise, and passivated emitter rear cell (PERC), with a combined market share above 60%.

However, across all technologies, heterojunction (HJT) is the fastest growing. As shown in last week’s chart, there is over 15GW of announced module nameplate capacity for HJT, while PERC and TOPCon combined have nearly 5GW.

Earlier this year, several module manufacturers announced plans to build domestic module capacity at PV ModuleTech USA, while SEG Solar commissioned a 4GW HJT module assembly plant in Texas this summer. As recently explored on PV Tech, heterojunction technology has found a new home in the US (subscription required), both for modules and solar cells.

Finally, looking into the annual nameplate capacity for US modules, PV Tech Research forecasts nearly 20GW of new capacity between 2026 and 2027, bringing the total nameplate close to 100GW in 2027.

For more details on the US PV manufacturing landscape in the coming years, PV Tech Research recently wrote a five-part series exploring the future of the US supply chain, the gaps in the supply chain, and the emerging technology trends, among others. The article examines PV Tech Research’s data from its new US Domestic Solar Tracker report, while setting the stage for the upcoming PV CellTech USA event on 13-14 October.