PV Hardware introduces new tracker for multiple terrain requirements

The tracker can also help reduce the need for significant earthwork, therefore lowering the cost of building and operating a solar PV plant. Moreover, the tracker is equipped with DBox5, an advanced supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system employing sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to monitor installations, pinpoint faults, and anticipate structural threats, according to the company.

The company claims that Axone Duo Infinity also has the lowest number of motors and controllers per string on the market, and allows for a large number of combinations to adapt to any configuration: linked or unlinked, with two to four strings per row.

Prior to launching this tracker, PV Hardware began to implement a new manufacturing process to reduce the installation time of solar projects by more than 40%.

The “in-house pre-assembly” process, whereby PVH will assemble “the most sensitive components” of its processes within its controlled factory environment before shipping to a project site, could reduce the number of components that need to be sent to a site by 85%.

Last year, the company signed several deals to supply trackers to solar projects worldwide. In August 2023, it signed a deal with the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) to supply 1.7GW of solar trackers to the 2.06GW Al Shuaibah solar project in Saudi Arabia.

The company also secured a supply agreement with Larsen & Toubro for 2.97GWp of PV trackers in June 2023.