Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

PV Hardware introduces new tracker for multiple terrain requirements

By Simon Yuen
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities
Europe

Latest

Qcells inks recycling agreement with Solarcycle for US-made modules

News

PV Hardware introduces new tracker for multiple terrain requirements

News

Vena Energy and Amazon bring 125MW Queensland solar project online

News

First Solar signs 205MW module supply agreement with SolAmerica

News

Utility-scale PV in the US is poised for liftoff

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

GCL SI, SJVN India ink 550MW PV module supply agreement

News

Europe’s PV proposition is still on the global stage

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Sunly bags €66 million to support 98MW of Polish solar

News

Abundance of steel in the US and Europe could de-risk the supply chain of solar module frames, says Origami Solar

Features, Long Reads

Maximise yield of solar PV plant with 30 years of site-specific data – Solargis

Features
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
PV Hardware launches new tracker for different terrain.
The tracker can reduce the need for significant earthwork. Image: PV Hardware

Spanish solar tracker producer PV Hardware has introduced a new tracker with system upgrades, capable of enhancing performance on different terrain. 

The company said the AxoneDuo Infinity tracker can be used in diverse configurations and meeting unique terrain requirements, even within individual projects. The operator of the tracker can use its unlinked mode to adjust the trackers independently, which can enhance effectiveness of the operations.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The tracker can also help reduce the need for significant earthwork, therefore lowering the cost of building and operating a solar PV plant. Moreover, the tracker is equipped with DBox5, an advanced supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system employing sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to monitor installations, pinpoint faults, and anticipate structural threats, according to the company.

The company claims that Axone Duo Infinity also has the lowest number of motors and controllers per string on the market, and allows for a large number of combinations to adapt to any configuration: linked or unlinked, with two to four strings per row. 

Prior to launching this tracker, PV Hardware began to implement a new manufacturing process to reduce the installation time of solar projects by more than 40%.

The “in-house pre-assembly” process, whereby PVH will assemble “the most sensitive components” of its processes within its controlled factory environment before shipping to a project site, could reduce the number of components that need to be sent to a site by 85%.

Last year, the company signed several deals to supply trackers to solar projects worldwide. In August 2023, it signed a deal with the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) to supply 1.7GW of solar trackers to the 2.06GW Al Shuaibah solar project in Saudi Arabia.

The company also secured a supply agreement with Larsen & Toubro for 2.97GWp of PV trackers in June 2023.

PV Hardware, pv tracker, pv trackers, PVH, terrain

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU adopts Net Zero Industry Act, launches measures to support solar manufacturing

News

Abundance of steel in the US and Europe could de-risk the supply chain of solar module frames, says Origami Solar

Features, Long Reads

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

CubicPV scraps 10GW US wafer factory due to “dramatic collapse in prices”

News

Europe’s PV proposition is still on the global stage

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

The PV Downturn in 2024: How will it Play Out?

Upcoming Webinars
February 15, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Energy Storage Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
February 20, 2024
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET
© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024. New users only.