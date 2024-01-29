PV Hardware implements pre-assembly process at its factories

The company expects to have 30GW of global manufacturing capacity by the end of 2024. Image: PV Hardware.

Spanish solar tracker producer PV Hardware (PVH) has begun to implement a new manufacturing process which it says can “reduce the installation time of solar projects by more than 40%.”

The “in-house pre-assembly” process, whereby PVH will assemble “the most sensitive components” of its processes within its controlled factory environment before shipping to a project site, could reduce the number of components that need to be sent to a site by 85%, the company said in a press release.