PV Hardware implements pre-assembly process at its factories

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Balance of System, Fab & Facilities, Power Plants
Europe

The company expects to have 30GW of global manufacturing capacity by the end of 2024. Image: PV Hardware.

Spanish solar tracker producer PV Hardware (PVH) has begun to implement a new manufacturing process which it says can “reduce the installation time of solar projects by more than 40%.”

The “in-house pre-assembly” process, whereby PVH will assemble “the most sensitive components” of its processes within its controlled factory environment before shipping to a project site, could reduce the number of components that need to be sent to a site by 85%, the company said in a press release.

This in turn reduces the final cost of solar project development, PVH said, and offers benefits to end customers and project managers.

PVH has implemented the process in all of its production centres, which is expected to reach annual global capacity of 30GW by the end of 2024, following planned expansions in Spain, Saudi Arabia and the US. The company announced plans for the Spanish facility in Valencia last February, and in September 2022 it revealed plans for a 6GW production site in Texas, US.  

PVH has been active in the Asia, Middle East & Africa (AMEA) region recently. The company signed a deal with the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) to supply 1.7GW of trackers to the huge Al Shuaibah solar PV project in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, in October 2023 it signed a 230MW supply deal with Saudi energy company ACWA Power and the CEEC through its subsidiary Zhejiang Thermal Power Construction Company (ZPTC), this time for a 230MW project in Egypt.

